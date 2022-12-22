ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

On3.com

2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
On3.com

4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins breaks down Top 10 schools

2024 Destrehan (La.) EDGE Kolaj Cobbins is one of the top priorities for LSU in the next cycle. On Christmas, he announced his Top 10 schools. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and USC made the cut. “I chose these 10 schools because these...
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
On3.com

2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5

Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue transfer target, former ACC QB, reveals transfer destination

Kedon Slovis, a former star quarterback for USC and Pitt, will have a new home in 2023. Slovis announced via his Twitter account that he would be transferring to BYU for the upcoming season. Slovis will be a graduate transfer, and is expected to replace Jaren Hall. Hall announced recently that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
NBC Sports

Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games

The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim head coach,...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams

College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played. Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings. Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now. The Football Power...
College Football HQ

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today. Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022 Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC ...
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Aeryn Hampton announces top 10 schools

Daingerfield (Texas) four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss, Colorado, Texas, TCU and Michigan State. Hampton is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus,...
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
NBC Sports

Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end

For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Blasts League's Scheduling Decision

One of the newest coaches in the Big Ten isn't holding back when it comes to his feelings on the conference's decision to schedule more late-night games. During a recent radio appearance, Maryland's Kevin Willard sounded-off on the B1G, calling it "a football conference" that doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game."
saturdaytradition.com

David Stone, 5-star DL via class of 2024, reveals top 10 list

David Stone is a 5-star defensive lineman and impact prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. With the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 wrapping up, Stone has made some cuts to his list of potential programs moving forward. On Friday, Stone revealed a top-10 list that included Michigan...
NBC Sports

Eagles injury update: Avonte Maddox leaves in 2nd quarter

ARLINGTON, Texas — Avonte Maddox made a huge play but he paid the price for it. After Maddox sacked Dak Prescott on the first play of the second quarter, he had to leave the field with a toe injury. After a brief trip to the blue medical tent, Maddox had to walk into the locker room.
