Kedon Slovis, a former star quarterback for USC and Pitt, will have a new home in 2023. Slovis announced via his Twitter account that he would be transferring to BYU for the upcoming season. Slovis will be a graduate transfer, and is expected to replace Jaren Hall. Hall announced recently that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO