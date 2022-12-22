Read full article on original website
All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter transfer portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida starting left guard and Second Team All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter the transfer portal. The junior offensive lineman has been a two-year starter for the Gators. White earned his first career AP All-SEC honors after starting in all 12 Florida regular season games...
2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools
Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins breaks down Top 10 schools
2024 Destrehan (La.) EDGE Kolaj Cobbins is one of the top priorities for LSU in the next cycle. On Christmas, he announced his Top 10 schools. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and USC made the cut. “I chose these 10 schools because these...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5
Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue transfer target, former ACC QB, reveals transfer destination
Kedon Slovis, a former star quarterback for USC and Pitt, will have a new home in 2023. Slovis announced via his Twitter account that he would be transferring to BYU for the upcoming season. Slovis will be a graduate transfer, and is expected to replace Jaren Hall. Hall announced recently that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
NBC Sports
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games
The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim head coach,...
ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams
College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played. Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings. Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now. The Football Power...
College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday
College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today. Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022 Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC ...
2024 4-star WR Aeryn Hampton announces top 10 schools
Daingerfield (Texas) four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss, Colorado, Texas, TCU and Michigan State. Hampton is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus,...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ main rivals could be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals might be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be returning to the New England Patriots this offseason. From NFL Network:. Sources say Alabama...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
NBC Sports
Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crushing loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had a chance to clinch the top seed in the NFC on Christmas Eve but they got in their own way. They turned the football over four times and failed to stop the Cowboys on a crucial 3rd-and-30 in a 40-34 loss at AT&T Stadium.
NBC Sports
Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end
For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
Big Ten Head Coach Blasts League's Scheduling Decision
One of the newest coaches in the Big Ten isn't holding back when it comes to his feelings on the conference's decision to schedule more late-night games. During a recent radio appearance, Maryland's Kevin Willard sounded-off on the B1G, calling it "a football conference" that doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game."
College Football News
Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8
What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
saturdaytradition.com
David Stone, 5-star DL via class of 2024, reveals top 10 list
David Stone is a 5-star defensive lineman and impact prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. With the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 wrapping up, Stone has made some cuts to his list of potential programs moving forward. On Friday, Stone revealed a top-10 list that included Michigan...
NBC Sports
Eagles injury update: Avonte Maddox leaves in 2nd quarter
ARLINGTON, Texas — Avonte Maddox made a huge play but he paid the price for it. After Maddox sacked Dak Prescott on the first play of the second quarter, he had to leave the field with a toe injury. After a brief trip to the blue medical tent, Maddox had to walk into the locker room.
