wtoc.com

2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherine's Sound

Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off of Georgia's coast. Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off of Georgia's coast. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man injured in shooting on Wilder Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was a result of a domestic-related dispute. Police say the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort

The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces. For Savannah and Chatham County, that role was driven in large part by the Port […] The post Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Eating healthy during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is behind us and we’re looking ahead to the new year and one of the top resolutions every year is to eat healthier. South-Coast Health Dietician Rebekah Laurance is here to show us just how to do that.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
live5news.com

Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

