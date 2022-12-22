Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
WJCL
Missing in Port Wentworth: Police searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage girl. The Port Wentworth Police Department reported Thursday evening that Love Thomas, 14, was reported missing. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to...
WJCL
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 17-year-old boy who left home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Chatham County need your help finding a missing teenage boy. The Chatham County Police Department is working to locate 17-year-old Christopher Smith, who left home Wednesday night. Christopher was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
WSAV-TV
Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherine's Sound
Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off of Georgia's coast. Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off of Georgia's coast. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old boy who vanished
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue. Luis is described as 125 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was...
SPD: Man injured in shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was a result of a domestic-related dispute. Police say the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air […]
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office believes inmate died of natural causes
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old inmate died at the Effingham County Jail on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s office investigators believe the death of Nathaniel Rought was from natural causes. Investigators say there was no indication of foul play involved and CPR was administered...
Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort
The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces. For Savannah and Chatham County, that role was driven in large part by the Port […] The post Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wtoc.com
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
WJCL
Investigation underway after 25-year-old inmate dies in Effingham County Jail
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A death investigation is underway after an inmate died Thursday at the Effingham County Jail. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Rought, 25, died at the jail around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send...
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
wtoc.com
Eating healthy during the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is behind us and we’re looking ahead to the new year and one of the top resolutions every year is to eat healthier. South-Coast Health Dietician Rebekah Laurance is here to show us just how to do that.
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
wtoc.com
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
live5news.com
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
