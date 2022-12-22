ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

ARPA funding helps Springfield store get face lift

By Kara Walsh
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The former Kavanagh Furniture Store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.

Mayor Domenic Sarno Wednesday announcing the eighth round of funding awards for 20 businesses totaling nearly five million dollars. Another $2.1 million dollars was awarded to DM Renaissance Development who will rehab the old Kavanagh building on State Street. Plans for the building include 12-thousand square feet of commercial retail space, as well as 30 affordable housing units.

“This project could not happen without the gap funding support from the ARPA funds. So if that wasn’t available we wouldn’t be talking about this project today because it’s a sizable project and the costs are tremendous,” said Donald Mitchell President at RDC LLC

Work on the building is expected to begin in late January. It’s estimated to take about 14 to 16 months to complete.

Comments / 6

speak 73
4d ago

I have not receive no ARPA money and I filled out 3 applications in July I got nothing not sure if it’s a lie to get people’s hope up.

4
Maria Carrion
4d ago

I read on the city web site that those funds have been depleted? 123 million that president Biden send to the city of Springfield, Sarno distribution has been to company owners even the Big Y got 1 million, companies that have increased the prices of their products? And we as the consumers have been screwed because we are the ones that buy items from these companies! But we have not taken In consideration, we have been neglected on the government level while tons of companies have benefited from the Arpa funds!

2
 

