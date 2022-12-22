ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
DBLTAP

Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Get

In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
DBLTAP

How to Get the Weapon Case From DMZ Building 21 in Warzone 2

DMZ Mode's Building 21 has its own weapon case up for grabs in Warzone 2. Here's how to get your hands on it. There's been a lot of secrecy surrounding the additional content of Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ Mode. Almost all of its content, including how to get there, has been left up to the player to work out. But hidden inside the fortress is one major challenge, in which players can extract a weapons case from the building.
DBLTAP

When is Building 21 Coming Back to Warzone 2?

Building 21, the headliner of the new DMZ content in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, has had an interesting opening debut in recent days, to say the least. Heralded pre-launch as a higher-stakes area for those invested in what DMZ has offered thus far, access to Building 21 was seemingly nowhere to be found in-game at the release of Season 1 Reloaded until it opened five days later. Now, it appears Building 21 has been removed from the game once again.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check

Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
DBLTAP

Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide

Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
DBLTAP

Fortnite Bioluminescence Quest Pack: Price, Items, How to Get

Epic Games has released a brand new quest pack in Fortnite — the Bioleminescence Quest Pack. Quest pack in Fortnite offer players a different way to earn not only XP, but some valuable V-Bucks at the same time. The packs often contain a bundle of cosmetics, including an Outfit, alongside some exclusive quests.
DBLTAP

Loadout Drops Return in Warzone 2

Loadout Drops are now purchasable at Buy Stations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Raven Software announced Tuesday. Fresh off of the heels of doubling the average number of Buy Stations per match, making the Loadout Drop public event occur one circle earlier than before and reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2,500, it appears obtaining Loadouts is now perhaps the easiest it's ever been in Warzone history.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Community Split Over High Loadout Drop Prices

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers have been conflicted over the expensive costs of the loadout drops. On Dec. 20, gamers were able to purchase loadout stations, but the features' high prices have prevented some fans from enjoying these experiences. With the initial release of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward received...
DBLTAP

Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?

Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
DBLTAP

WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
DBLTAP

Shroud Says Apex Legends is "Hands Down" Best Battle Royale

Twitch streamer shroud has boldly claimed that Apex Legends in the best battle royale on the market. Despite the launch of Warzone 2 and Fortnite's Chapter 4, Apex is where shroud's heart is. In a Dec. 20 stream, shroud spent the time playing World of Warcraft's latest expansion Dragonflight. Acknowledging how much time he's put into WoW, he asked the chat what else he would be playing.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?

Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked

It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy