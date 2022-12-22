Read full article on original website
Related
Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Get
In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
How to Get the Weapon Case From DMZ Building 21 in Warzone 2
DMZ Mode's Building 21 has its own weapon case up for grabs in Warzone 2. Here's how to get your hands on it. There's been a lot of secrecy surrounding the additional content of Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ Mode. Almost all of its content, including how to get there, has been left up to the player to work out. But hidden inside the fortress is one major challenge, in which players can extract a weapons case from the building.
When is Building 21 Coming Back to Warzone 2?
Building 21, the headliner of the new DMZ content in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, has had an interesting opening debut in recent days, to say the least. Heralded pre-launch as a higher-stakes area for those invested in what DMZ has offered thus far, access to Building 21 was seemingly nowhere to be found in-game at the release of Season 1 Reloaded until it opened five days later. Now, it appears Building 21 has been removed from the game once again.
Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check
Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
Fortnite Bioluminescence Quest Pack: Price, Items, How to Get
Epic Games has released a brand new quest pack in Fortnite — the Bioleminescence Quest Pack. Quest pack in Fortnite offer players a different way to earn not only XP, but some valuable V-Bucks at the same time. The packs often contain a bundle of cosmetics, including an Outfit, alongside some exclusive quests.
Loadout Drops Return in Warzone 2
Loadout Drops are now purchasable at Buy Stations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Raven Software announced Tuesday. Fresh off of the heels of doubling the average number of Buy Stations per match, making the Loadout Drop public event occur one circle earlier than before and reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2,500, it appears obtaining Loadouts is now perhaps the easiest it's ever been in Warzone history.
Sifu to Get Xbox and Steam Release
Sloclap's indie hit Sifu is getting a release on Xbox and PC via Steam.
Pokémon GO Vivillon Map Detailed
Tips and tricks to using maps and other online sources to help players send catch all 18 Vivillon in Pokémon GO
Warzone 2 Community Split Over High Loadout Drop Prices
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers have been conflicted over the expensive costs of the loadout drops. On Dec. 20, gamers were able to purchase loadout stations, but the features' high prices have prevented some fans from enjoying these experiences. With the initial release of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward received...
Apex Legends Season 16 Rumored to Skip Adding New Legend for First Time
It appears for the first time in Apex Legends, the launch of Season 16 could very well not include a new Legend. The rumor has been discussed in recent days by prominent Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash. On Dec. 8, Thordan Smash initially took to Reddit to comment that they...
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Shroud Says Apex Legends is "Hands Down" Best Battle Royale
Twitch streamer shroud has boldly claimed that Apex Legends in the best battle royale on the market. Despite the launch of Warzone 2 and Fortnite's Chapter 4, Apex is where shroud's heart is. In a Dec. 20 stream, shroud spent the time playing World of Warcraft's latest expansion Dragonflight. Acknowledging how much time he's put into WoW, he asked the chat what else he would be playing.
Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?
Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0