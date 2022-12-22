ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Crews are working to repair a water line in Hollywood. Motorists should expect delays

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMcBU_0jqkGPLX00

A telecom contractor accidentally damaged a new water main that flooded a busy roadway in Hollywood on Wednesday morning, and city officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Contractors working in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th avenues hit a water main causing street-level flooding , the city said in a tweet.

Hollywood police officers are also onsite redirecting motorists away from the impacted area. Residents are asked to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaKNc_0jqkGPLX00
Crews assess the damage of a water main break that created a large sinkhole along Washington Street and 19th Ave in Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Utility impacts, including a precautionary boil water advisory, are possible, but the city said that all customers had water as of 3:30 p.m.

Full roadway restoration will be completed sometime next week, the city said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Water main break in Hollywood floods streets, spurs traffic delays

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Hollywood were working Wednesday to repair a water main that ruptured Wednesday when crews working to lay pipe in the area accidentally struck it, authorities said.The water main break on Washington Street between 19th and 20th avenues caused flooding in the area and led to delays for motorists."A telecom company was working in the area, they were actually drilling underground when they inadvertently hit our brand new water line," said Joann Hussey, spokeswoman for the city.   Municipal crews were trying to isolate the site of the break so they could make repairs.Drivers were told to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Las Olas Boulevard Gravity Sewer Main Repair in Downtown Fort Lauderdale & Beverly Heights

The City of Fort Lauderdale and Southern Underground Industries will be repairing a gravity sewer main and manhole in front of 501 E Las Olas Boulevard overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through Friday, January 6, 2023. This underground utility work must be completed before this portion of Las Olas Boulevard is resurfaced in order to avoid disturbing the new asphalt in the area.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for shooter in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who injured a man the day after Christmas. People in the quiet Hollywood neighborhood were woken up by several gunshots, Monday morning. “Boom, too many,” said Dolly Arias, a witness. “It was like really fast, very loud, very loud.”...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

AKA West Palm Residential Resort Opens in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida

PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy