Crews are working to repair a water line in Hollywood. Motorists should expect delays

A telecom contractor accidentally damaged a new water main that flooded a busy roadway in Hollywood on Wednesday morning, and city officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Contractors working in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th avenues hit a water main causing street-level flooding , the city said in a tweet.

Hollywood police officers are also onsite redirecting motorists away from the impacted area. Residents are asked to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.

Crews assess the damage of a water main break that created a large sinkhole along Washington Street and 19th Ave in Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Utility impacts, including a precautionary boil water advisory, are possible, but the city said that all customers had water as of 3:30 p.m.

Full roadway restoration will be completed sometime next week, the city said.