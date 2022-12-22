Read full article on original website
WKRC
Cincinnati road crews are working to clear roads after a blizzard and additional snowfall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati road crews work to clear roads after a blizzard and additional snowfall. An Operations Manager with the city of Cincinnati's Department of Public Services said the department plans to hit residential neighborhoods again on Monday evening. They had to stop and cover the primary roads after the snow started and are asking for patience.
WKRC
Perfect North Slopes resorts open during the wintry weather
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - There is one place in the Tri-State that capitalized on the winter weather over the holiday weekend. Perfect North Slopes is scheduled to be open for operations until midnight Monday. The resort near Lawrenceburg also just opened its snow tubing lanes.
WKRC
No WinterFest: Kings Island to remain closed on Monday; expected to re-open on Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island's Winterfest will not return on Monday. Kings Island will remain closed on Monday due to extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park. Kings Islands says it plans to re-open on Tuesday. Anyone with an admission ticket for...
dayton.com
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
WKRC
White Day After Christmas: A little more snow, followed by warming trend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nobody dreams of a "White Day After Christmas" but that's exactly what is in store for the Tri-State. The next weathermaker arrives Monday with light snow at around 1 inch or less. Expect the usual limited visibility and some slippery travel, but this time the extreme wind and chill will not be issues.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter storm causes strings of crashes along I-70, I-75
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple reports of crashes and slide-offs continue to impact roads as snow falls across the Miami Valley Friday. Emergency crews have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. >>Area counties are under Snow Emergencies: What does it mean?. Montgomery County:. At around 7:30 p.m....
WKRC
What's next? After record-setting storm it will still be cold, windy with more snow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ho, ho, oh no... we're not done with the cold, wind and snow just yet. There is still a chance for a few flurries on Christmas Eve. It will be windy with blowing snow. While temperatures will climb into the teens, wind chills will be between -15 to -24 early and between 0 and -5 late.
Eaton Register Herald
Level 2 Snow Emergency issued
UPDATE: EATON — Effective at 5:30 a.m., Sheriff Mike Simpson increased the snow emergency to LEVEL 2 for Preble County. A level two snow emergency means that roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways.
WKRC
Hamilton arts center floods late Christmas Eve
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An arts center in Hamilton is faced with repairs and cleanup following a flood on Christmas Eve. It happened late Saturday night inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts after a sprinkler broke loose. “We got the call about 10 p.m.," said executive director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley....
Winter Storm Warning continues; Expect rain, snow, strong winds, rapidly dropping temperatures
Montgomery, Clark, Darke, and Preble Counties are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 5 p.m. Friday for all counties in the Miami Valley plus Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect at 1 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m....
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
WLWT 5
Here's what to do if you lose power during the winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians have been preparing for the major winter storm that has the potential for people to lose power. Duke Energy, one of the largest energy providers across Greater Cincinnati, says they are monitoring the storm and are making preparations to make any power restorations needed as quickly as possible.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: How much snow is expected across Cincinnati?
A major winter storm is set to bring significant impacts across the Cincinnati area Thursday into Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. The storm will bring accumulating snow to the area, but the major impact isn't necessarily how much snow, but how it's falling. Snowfall amounts...
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
Winter storms possibly moving into the Miami Valley
The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms.
WKRC
Organization expert shares tips on post-holiday cleanup
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -Putting up all those holidays lights is a fantastic feeling, but taking them down, not so much. Organization expert Lisa Woodruff shared some tips on getting your home reorganized after the holidays.
