ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Terri Ricks named Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

By Paula Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tacED_0jqkFnXs00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has a new secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), as of Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday evening, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving in the role. Edwards also announced that Amanda Brunson has been named as Assistant Secretary.

Prior to this announcement, Ricks was acting as interim Secretary. She’d stepped in to temporarily lead the department in November, following the departure of Sec. Marketa Walters.

Brunson was initially hired in 2021, as Special Projects Officer in the Child Welfare Division.

The Governor’s Office says Ricks has extensive leadership experience with DCFS, citing her former position as Deputy Secretary in addition to her time as Undersecretary of the Department of Social Services from 2004 to 2008.

Governor Edwards expressed gratitude to both Ricks and Brunson for accepting the roles.

Edwards said, “ I want to thank Terri and Amanda for their dedication and willingness to fill these important roles. No doubt there are many challenges facing child welfare agencies, including here in Louisiana, but I am impressed by the way Terri has taken her years of knowledge and put it into leading the department and finding solutions. Amanda likewise will be a vital asset as we work to give Louisiana’s children the services they deserve .”

Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices

Click here for more on DCFS .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Updated Louisiana Carbon Monoxide Law goes into effect on Jan. 1

Act 458 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature (“Act) changes the fire and life safety requirements of one or two-family residential homes, relating to the presence of carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. In addition, the Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council amended the International Residential Building Code (“IRC) with those changes also becoming effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide

Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish shortly after midnight on December 24, 2022, according to the Louisiana State Police. John Thomas Hayes, 34, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

UPDATE: Providing Prescription Services to State Employees

There has been an injunction filed in State Court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. The Journal reached out to two local pharmacies, but the calls were not returned. KALB TV reported, “A temporary 10-day restraining...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy