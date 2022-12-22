Termaine Saulsbury, Alleged Philly PPA Shooter, Taken Into Custody: Police

Termaine Saulsbury, the man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood, was arrested by US Marshals Wednesday evening, police said. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood has been arrested, authorities say.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Termaine Saulsbury was arrested by US Marshals at a residence on Gerard Avenue on the city's west side.

Far away, in Philly's northeast section, investigators believe Saulsbury walked up to 37-year-old PPA employee Timothy McKenzie on Frankford Avenue and shot him point blank in the back of the head in broad daylight on Nov. 25, as Daily Voice has reported.

Chilling footage of the attack circulated on Twitter in the days that followed.

On Dec. 2, Philadelphia police suggested McKenzie's shooter may have also shot a New York City gas station employee days before.

Last Wednesday, Dec. 14, police announced a massive manhunt for Saulsbury.

More details are to follow, Vanore said.

