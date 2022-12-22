In the '97 season Scottie Pippen was making $2.25 million, which sounds like a lot of money, I want that much money. But I'm not an elite NBA player (never given the chance). Compared to salaries of elite NBA players, or even regular NBA players, Pippen was quite underpaid. In fact, he was the 128th highest paid player in the league. While leading, along with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman, the Bulls to a 5th title. Outrageous. As you can imagine this led to bad blood-- in the form of tipsy verbal assault, near trades, purposefully delayed surgery, etc. This is part two of the beef between Scottie Pippen and the people who paid him. AKA the beef between Scottie Pippen and the team he helped capture 6 titles. AKA Scottie Pippen vs The Chicago Bulls. Written and produced by Clara Morris Directed and edited by Jiazhen Zhang.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO