Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Watch: Veteran Scottie Pippen beefed with the Bulls because winning on a cheap contract stings | Part 2

In the '97 season Scottie Pippen was making $2.25 million, which sounds like a lot of money, I want that much money. But I'm not an elite NBA player (never given the chance). Compared to salaries of elite NBA players, or even regular NBA players, Pippen was quite underpaid. In fact, he was the 128th highest paid player in the league. While leading, along with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman, the Bulls to a 5th title. Outrageous. As you can imagine this led to bad blood-- in the form of tipsy verbal assault, near trades, purposefully delayed surgery, etc. This is part two of the beef between Scottie Pippen and the people who paid him. AKA the beef between Scottie Pippen and the team he helped capture 6 titles. AKA Scottie Pippen vs The Chicago Bulls. Written and produced by Clara Morris Directed and edited by Jiazhen Zhang.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Zach LaVine's Finishing Kick Is Returning to Form for Bulls

LaVine's finishing kick is returning to form for Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but Zach LaVine’s finishing kick is returning to norm. Not only did LaVine’s knee management plan dominate early-season headlines, so did his struggles at the rim. Long an elite finisher, LaVine’s shooting percentages in the restricted area and on drives hovered well below his career averages.
Is Dwyane Wade Next After Dallas Mavericks Unveil Statue Of Dirk Nowitzki?

The Dallas Mavericks repaid retired star Dirk Nowitizki for his loyalty by unveiling a statue of him Sunday outside the arena. It raised the question of if the Miami Heat will do the same for Dwyane Wade, who, like Nowitzki, is the greatest player in franchise history? The Mavericks presented the statue before their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
