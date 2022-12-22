Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
PSP: Indiana Co. woman charged, accused of leaving two dogs outside in frigid temps
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say an Indiana County woman is facing animal cruelty-related charges, accused of leaving two dogs tied outside during Friday's frigid winter weather. Investigators say on Friday morning, troopers were dispatched to residence along Hemlock Lake Road for a report of...
WJAC TV
Officials: Freezing temps cause flooding at Centre Co. library
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Schlow Centre Region Library say freezing temperatures caused a pipe to burst over the weekend, resulting in flooding on the second floor of the library. Officials say no books or collection items were damaged by the flooding but the cleanup is...
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
WJAC TV
Christmas Day fire damages home in Huntingdon Borough
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews from six area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1400 block of Oneida Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday.
WJAC TV
House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are...
Comments / 0