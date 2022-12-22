Read full article on original website
City weather service update, and the importance of checking your pipes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families try to stay warm, the city is reminding its residents that water crews are working around the clock this weekend to make sure everyone has a nice holiday weekend. Today's press conference served as a weather service update for the community. The city's...
Up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spills into Corpus Christi Bay from cracked pipeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders are monitoring an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility over the holiday weekend.
Mud bridge damage 'worse than what we thought'; could force total rebuild
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials said that the deterioration to the mud bridge is is in such bad shape it is requesting that TxDOT move up its biennial inspection of the bridge, which is scheduled for 2023. "The situation is a little bit worse than...
Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will...
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
CCFD see higher increase in fire related calls as cold weather sweeps the area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the weather leans more on the colder side, first responders tend to be a little busier. From downed powerlines to house fires, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is responding to weather related fired that could be avoided. "It's really just diagnosing the intensity of...
Weather conditions won't impede mud bridge repairs this week, city says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the Yorktown mud bridge that connects Corpus Christi's South Side to Flour Bluff is still on track despite cold and wet weather conditions. Many worried that dreary weather would put a halt to the repairs, but Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the project's contractor was at the site Monday, and is expected to continue through Thursday -- and possibly Friday -- if weather permits.
Here's how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas is over and many of you may be wondering what to do with your real Christmas tree. The city is offering to take the tree off your hands to turn it into mulch. Residents can drop off their tree at the J.C. Elliott Transfer...
AEP Texas working to restore power to Corpus Christi Bay Area residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.
Corpus Christi-Nueces Co. Health District ask residents to report at-home COVID-19 test results
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District said there are about 400 active COVID-19 cases that have been reported to them, but they're could be more. Officials with the district said that because at-home tests are not reported to them, the full number of...
Kleberg, Nueces Counties open warming shelters during cold front
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County is opening the FEMA dome at H.M. King High School Thursday for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the arctic weather this weekend. The dome will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and will stay open until further notice, Kleberg County...
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
Seven people lived in the house and currently are staying with a family member. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Animals are kept warm at the Texas State Aquarium during freezing weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite Friday's cold temperatures, the Texas State Aquarium was open to visitors. Some animals at the aquarium were brought inside Thursday night to get out of the hard freeze. The facility has 24 hour zoology staff on site to keep an eye on animals throughout the night as temperatures dropped.
Alternative plan will be needed for removal of stranded barge
The work to remove the partially sunken construction barge that has been stranded since September on the south jetty of Packery Channel has been delayed until further notice
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
Car at center of SILVER ALERT found with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The car that was reported in a SILVER ALERT for a missing Kingsville man has been found with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera,. Police were called to the 500 block of County Road 10 around 1:20 p.m....
Zanoni on mud bridge delay: 'We know that this is a serious issue'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sinkhole that crippled the mud bridge between Corpus Christi's South Side and Flour Bluff on Monday is the latest example of years of neglect and inefficient streets maintenance in Corpus Christi, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday. City officials held a news conference...
