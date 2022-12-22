ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Weather conditions won't impede mud bridge repairs this week, city says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the Yorktown mud bridge that connects Corpus Christi's South Side to Flour Bluff is still on track despite cold and wet weather conditions. Many worried that dreary weather would put a halt to the repairs, but Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the project's contractor was at the site Monday, and is expected to continue through Thursday -- and possibly Friday -- if weather permits.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Car at center of SILVER ALERT found with body inside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The car that was reported in a SILVER ALERT for a missing Kingsville man has been found with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera,. Police were called to the 500 block of County Road 10 around 1:20 p.m....
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy