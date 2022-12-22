ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Warming trend throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Monday! Hope you all had a Merry Christmas. Overnight – Cloudy with a brief snow flurry possible mainly in the mountains, but we cannot rule out one in the Charlotte area between Midnight and 5 AM. Lows in the middle 20s. (This should not be anything major and most will not see anything.)
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Project Bolt gives back to community

CHARLOTTE, NC

