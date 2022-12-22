Read full article on original website
WBTV
Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
WBTV
Warming trend throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Monday! Hope you all had a Merry Christmas. Overnight – Cloudy with a brief snow flurry possible mainly in the mountains, but we cannot rule out one in the Charlotte area between Midnight and 5 AM. Lows in the middle 20s. (This should not be anything major and most will not see anything.)
WBTV
Merry Christmas! Don’t worry, temps begin to get unseasonably warm this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are looking for the gift of warmth you will not have to wait much longer. We will go from the extreme cold on this Christmas Day to unseasonably warm by the middle of the week. With this warming trend we will also stay dry with no chance for rain until Friday.
WBTV
Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
WBTV
First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty...
WBTV
Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place...
WBTV
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
WBTV
Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
WBTV
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
WBTV
Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
WXII 12
Dozens of flights cancelled, hundreds more delayed at North Carolina airports amid winter weather warnings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 4:30pm on Thursday, 51 flights into or out of North Carolina's three major airports - CLT, RDU and GSO -have been cancelled. Charlotte has seen an additional 257 flights delayed, while Raleigh and Greensboro have seen 70 and 12 delays respectively. You can track...
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
WBTV
CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
WBTV
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
WBTV
Downtown Salisbury: New leased spaces in two parking lots fill up in less than ten minutes
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The launching of a new pilot program for parking in downtown Salisbury resulted in two of the three available parking lots leasing out all spaces within eight minutes, according to Downtown Salisbury. ‘The West Fisher Street Lot (Former Wells Fargo) and Central City Lot leased out...
WBTV
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
WBTV
Project Bolt gives back to community
With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place...
