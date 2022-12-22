Read full article on original website
Giants-Vikings, Week 16: Live updates
Follow the New York Giants’ Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings right here. This will be your only discussion thread for Saturday’s game. Be sure to check back after the game for a full recap and analysis. Staff picks. More Giants-Vikings coverage. The Minnesota Vikings are 11-3,...
NFC playoff picture, Week 17: Giants aim for clinching party Sunday at MetLife Stadium
The New York Giants can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 8-6-1 Giants are 3-point favorites over the 4-9-1 Colts, who face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The Giants are hoping for a victory...
Looking Past Season and Further
Saying this season wasn't a successful one is an understatement. The list of things that the New Regime has done in one offseason and one season and astronomical and shaping to look like the Buffalo Retool/Rebuild they came from. The Bills made the postseason in the first season under Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott. This season wasn't a great one, but a monumental one, for it was their first playoff game in almost twenty years and gave the fan base hope. The upcoming offseason was the big one and came with significant responsibility for setting up long-term. So Beane did some magic to trade up twice to draft their franchise QB, a historical QB draft at the time. Looking back, it had two future MVPs, Allen, who will be this year in the next few. This move is pivotal; it defines a head coach and a GM time with their respective team; you can build a culture all you want, but you need the magic behind the center. The Bills have an incredible roster, but take Allen out of the picture and put, say, any average QB they are not making the playoffs. After they got the QB, groomed, and trained, they became a juggernaut within two seasons and back to the playoffs in one. The Giants are currently on a similar trajectory, kill the Draft, clear as much dead weight as you can, and compete with whatever is leftover. We'll be a wildcard team like Buffalo, Schoen, and Daboll are building up the promise and culture before bringing any outside veteran presence that would consume the team.
Giants-Vikings final score: Vikings win 27-24 on 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal
The New York Giants will have to wait at least one more week to qualify for the NFC playoffs after a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Minnesota (12-3) won the game on a career-long 61-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Joseph on the game’s final play. On the previous play, the Vikings faced a third-and-11, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 17 yards on a screen pass to put Joseph within range.
Giants vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Don’t miss any of the action on Saturday as the New York Giants try to move closer to an NFC playoff berth when they travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Below, you will find all the information you need to watch, listen to, stream and wager on the game.
Giants-Vikings ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Plenty of good, and bad, vs. Vikings
Merry Christmas, New York Giants fans! Before you head off to enjoy your holiday, here are your ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ from Saturday’s heart-breaking 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kudos to ... Isaiah Hodgins — During a season in which GM Joe Schoen and the Giants’...
NFL says pass interference should have been called on final Giants-Commanders play
The NFL has reportedly acknowledged to the Washington Commanders that defensive pass interference should have been called in the end zone against Darnay Holmes of the New York Giants on Washington’s final offensive play in Sunday’s 20-12 Giants’ victory. Holmes was in coverage against Curtis Samuel on...
How Good is DJ with some theoretical Comps
The Giants are 8-5-1 with Daniel Jones at QB. I believe that Jones is largely the reason for the Giants winning record, but let’s conduct a thought experiment to understand why. Let’s face it. Other than Jones, Barkley, Thomas and maybe Bellinger, how many other Giants offensive players would...
Richie James
We should have a playoff spot locked up..Jones did his job…the team let him down. this loss belongs to James and the right side of our offensive line. i cannot wait to see Jones over the next few years with some legit nfl talent around him in key positions.
Big Blue View mailbag: Playoffs, kicking questions, more
Your New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings Saturday afternoon, and we will be giving you our usual complete coverage. Still, Saturday is Big Blue View Mailbag day. So, here we go. Izzy Pludwinski asks: Why didn’t Graham Gano simply kick the ball into the end zone on that final...
2023 Mock Draft Game
Utilizing CBS Sports’ Prospects, the Giants have to select a player within 10 spots of their selection. I had the Giants with the 22nd pick. We obviously need a Wr, Help in the trenches vs. the run, and a new Center. Hopefully we can use Free Agency for another starter at CB, a 2nd Te, and a Lb who can cover Te’s.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Vikings review
On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss Saturday New York Giants-Minnesota Vikings game and look ahead to a win-and-get-in the playoffs game this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. In this episode:. 2:20 — Missed opportunity. 4:50 — Keeping the...
Giants at Vikings: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ 27-24 loss
The New York Giants couldn’t quite complete the underdog win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road Saturday afternoon. This was an exciting, hard-fought game that felt like a true back-and-forth competition. Both of these teams are used to playing in high-pressure situations and almost all of their games this season have been decided by one score.
Week 16 Sunday viewing guide: The Christmas Day games
FOX - 1 p.m. If this game featured the Packers of a couple years ago, it could be one of the best games of the season. As it is, this still might wind up being the best game of the day. Green Bay has fallen on hard times in 2022....
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain in good position despite loss to Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 with Sunday’s last-second 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 8-6-1 Giants, though, remain in good position to reach the postseason. FiveThirtyEight now lists the Giants with a 90 percent chance of reaching the playoffs after the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders all lost on Saturday. Playoff Status gives the Giants a 94 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.
Giants-Colts odds: New York favored to clinch playoff spot
The New York Giants hope the new year will bring the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016, and oddsmakers are giving them a good chance of clinching a spot. The Giants are 3-point favorites against the Colts in Week 17 and are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under opened at 41 points.
4 downs: Takeaways from Giants’ loss to Vikings
The New York Giants fell just short of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, losing 27-24 Saturday on a game-ending career-long 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. This was an incredibly competitive back-and-forth game between two resilient, hard-nosed teams that are used to playing close games. There were stretches throughout the game where it felt like either team could seize control, and neither team was really able to do so. Ultimately, it could only be a happy holiday for one team, and that turned out to be the Vikings.
