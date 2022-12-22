Saying this season wasn't a successful one is an understatement. The list of things that the New Regime has done in one offseason and one season and astronomical and shaping to look like the Buffalo Retool/Rebuild they came from. The Bills made the postseason in the first season under Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott. This season wasn't a great one, but a monumental one, for it was their first playoff game in almost twenty years and gave the fan base hope. The upcoming offseason was the big one and came with significant responsibility for setting up long-term. So Beane did some magic to trade up twice to draft their franchise QB, a historical QB draft at the time. Looking back, it had two future MVPs, Allen, who will be this year in the next few. This move is pivotal; it defines a head coach and a GM time with their respective team; you can build a culture all you want, but you need the magic behind the center. The Bills have an incredible roster, but take Allen out of the picture and put, say, any average QB they are not making the playoffs. After they got the QB, groomed, and trained, they became a juggernaut within two seasons and back to the playoffs in one. The Giants are currently on a similar trajectory, kill the Draft, clear as much dead weight as you can, and compete with whatever is leftover. We'll be a wildcard team like Buffalo, Schoen, and Daboll are building up the promise and culture before bringing any outside veteran presence that would consume the team.

