Law and Order: Duo from Buffalo accused of stealing 'felony amount' of merchandise from Dick's

By Howard B. Owens
 4 days ago

Jaszandra M. Davis , 27, of Wade Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, and possession of burglary tools, and Kai F. Morris , 19, of Shirley Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, possession of burglary tools, and obstruction of governmental administration. Sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible theft in progress at Dick's Sporting Goods on Dec. 20, and when patrols arrived, they observed two individuals pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store. Davis and Morris are accused of removing the merchandise from the store without paying for it. The cash value of the merchandise was not released, but the Sheriff's Office characterized it as "a felony amount" of stolen items. During the investigation, Davis and Morris were allegedly found in possession of stolen merchandise from multiple stores in the Buffalo area. Davis and Morris were released on an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in Town of Batavia Court at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4.  Assisting in the investigation were Sgt. Kyle Krzemien, Sgt. Mathew Clor, Investigator Kevin Forsyth, Deputy Nicholas Chamoun and Deputy Morgan Ewert.

Thomas Daniel Santos , 40, of West Ridge Road, Spencerport, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and failure to dim headlights. Santos was stopped on Dec. 3 at 12:06 a.m. on Route 33 in Bergen by Deputy Jonathan Dimming. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Shawn Richard Wisniewski , 33, of Medina, is charged with promoting prison contraband 1st. Wisnieski was allegedly found in possession of Suboxone while confined to the Genesee County Jail on Dec. 20 at 9:54 p.m. He was arraigned in City Court today.

Carrianne M. Rozbicki , 40, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Rozbicki is accused of stealing $69.27 in merchandise from Walmart on Dec. 17. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Genesee County, NY
