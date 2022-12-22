Read full article on original website
Mary Thornton
4d ago
Why didn't they have a hostage negotiating person to ask questions. She apparently needed mental help. She kept saying I need help.
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a Belhaven Dollar General store Monday. The incident occurred at the discount retailer’s 340 E. Fortification St. location. Capitol Police responded to the scene, after receiving a call about an alleged armed robbery. The alleged robber...
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart.
WLBT
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
WLBT
Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were involved in a fight outside of a store at the Pearl outlet mall Saturday afternoon. Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department says the incident happened in front of Rue 21. It’s not known at this time what initiated the brawl. However,...
WAPT
Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared
WLBT
JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55
vicksburgnews.com
Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road
A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
Two detainees escape from Hinds County Detention Center
UPDATE HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed. HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two […]
WAPT
Video shows moments inside Richland Walmart before police shoot armed suspect
RICHLAND, Miss. — Video was captured inside the Richland Walmart as a woman held a store employee at gunpoint. Moments later, police shot and killed the suspect. In the video, 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister can be seen holding a gun in one hand and an employee against her will with the other. Officers can be heard telling McGinister to put down the gun and let the employee go. McGinister repeated that she wanted to see "a news anchor" as she waved the gun.
WLBT
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
WAPT
Authorities working to identify human remains near Wynndale in Hinds County
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
Human remains found near Hinds County water tower
WAPT
Woman shot to death on Woody Drive
Jackson hosts emergency water distribution on Christmas Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced an emergency water distribution for December 25, 2022. The distribution will take place at the following locations.
Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson
WAPT
Man dies after being shot in groin during domestic dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A man died after he was shot in the groin during a domestic dispute at a home on Suncrest Drive, according to Jackson police. The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said 32-year-old Terrence Skipper died in an ambulance on the way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
WLBT
Decomposed human remains found near water tower on Wynndale Road
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says decomposed human remains were found Christmas afternoon near a water tower on Wynndale Road. “Investigators are working to identify the remains and a possible cause of death,” the sheriff said in a Tweet. “Remains appear to have been at the location for a long period of time.”
WLBT
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after the city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil water advisory, leaders announced water distribution sites. The city said it’s experiencing fluctuating water pressure and apologizes for the inconvenience. Jackson distribution sites, Monday, December 26 only:. South Jackson:. 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m....
