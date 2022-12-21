Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
bessemercity.com
Fallen Christmas Tree
Due to high winds, we regret to inform the public that the Bessemer City Christmas Tree has fallen and is a complete loss. The City will be replacing the tree next year. As sad as this is, we invite the public to enjoy other Christmas lights and displays downtown!. The...
lincolntimesnews.com
Local Boy Scout builds flag retirement pit at Boger City FD
LINCOLNTON – A local boy scout earned his Eagle Scout Rank by building a patio and a burn pit to be used to retire American flags at the Boger City Fire Department. Tony Griffin, a member of Troop 75 out of First United Methodist Lincolnton chose this idea because the troop conducts flag retirement ceremonies at that station, which is now part of the Lincolnton Fire Department.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
Charlotte Stories
Local Charlotte Church’s Viral Christmas Video Is Perfect Reminder To Be Thankful – Even in 2022
With 2022 leaving many people feeling a ton of stress, anxiety, and fear, one local Charlotte church’s viral video is fighting those feelings with a simple message – be grateful for what we have. Forest Hill’s creative team originally produced the video in 2016 and released on Facebook...
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville announces holiday schedule for Christmas, New Year’s
City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in recognition of the Christmas holiday. Revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Thursday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on...
Five-year-old pit bull in Charlotte has one Christmas wish: ‘A forever home for the holidays’
A five-year-old pit bull, Sage, is available for adoption at North Carolina's Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control — "needs a forever home for the holidays."
Morganton church to open warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness
MORGANTON, N.C. — Calvary Lutheran Church and other local congregations in Morganton are opening a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night. “I heard snow and very cold temperatures,” said resident Retha Hollifield. “It’s not going to be good for a lot of people. I love them...
qcnews.com
Family "devastated" over missing Cornelius girl's disappearance
Community members held a second vigil hours after the family issued a handwritten letter telling their concerns. Also, details about the warrant from Wednesday night’s search didn’t come out Thursday. Family “devastated” over missing Cornelius girl’s …. Community members held a second vigil hours after...
WBTV
Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - In collaboration with community members and local businesses, the Concord Fire Department has been gifting toys, clothing, and food to over 75 children this holidays season. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the City of Concord Fire Department embarked on the annual journey to bring joy and excitement to local families by partnering with Cabarrus County Schools to identify in-need families.
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
Morganton businesses, housing authority surprise residents with an early Christmas
MORGANTON, N.C. — Dozens of residents in Morganton got an early Christmas Wednesday morning when they were brought gifts by local businesses and the housing authority. For weeks, the group has collected gifts to spread holiday cheer to part of the community that is often overlooked during this time.
thewashingtondailynews.com
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
qcnews.com
New photos released of missing Cornelius girl
The FBI released two new photos to help in the search of an 11-year-old girl. Community residents say they're praying and looking for Madalina Cojocari as they try to celebrate holiday season. New photos released of missing Cornelius girl. The FBI released two new photos to help in the search...
WBTV
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
lincolntimesnews.com
Obituaries for Dec. 23, 2022
Mary Ann Shook Bandy, 80, of Claremont, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born Oct. 19, 1942 in Catawba County to the late Fred Shook and Margaret Beach Huitt. A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 N.C. Hwy 16, Newton. Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the Bandy family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bandy family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
