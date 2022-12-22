29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO