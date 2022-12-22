Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board
On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
WDSU
Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
So when can Louisiana SNAP recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? Learn how much is coming and when here.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's new data system for special education students is causing problems, teachers say
State lawmakers say they are being flooded with complaints from public school teachers over flaws in a new data system that is supposed to help special education students. "How do we correct this problem so that we as legislators won't be hearing from teachers from all over the state?" asked Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
brweeklypress.com
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
KTBS
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
redriverparishjournal.com
Local Pharmacy to Continue Providing Prescription Service to State Employees
There has been an injunction filed in state court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. Local Pharmacist Connie Mabile is reassuring local state workers that Mabile’s Corner Pharmacy will continue to provide prescription service. Mabile...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
NOLA.com
Large Louisiana companies band together, launch coalition to address health insurance costs
Some of south Louisiana's largest private companies, which together provide health-insurance coverage to some 38,000 employees and family members, are forming a new coalition aimed at controlling the cost of health care without reducing its quality. The Employer Coalition of Louisiana, as the group is called, plans to officially launch...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
theadvocate.com
Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana
Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
