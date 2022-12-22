ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board

On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
WDSU

Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
theadvocate.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
brweeklypress.com

Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports

New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
redriverparishjournal.com

Local Pharmacy to Continue Providing Prescription Service to State Employees

There has been an injunction filed in state court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. Local Pharmacist Connie Mabile is reassuring local state workers that Mabile’s Corner Pharmacy will continue to provide prescription service. Mabile...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana

Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
LOUISIANA STATE

