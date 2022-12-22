ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crews respond to northeast Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire a little before 5 p.m. Christmas day. A family was cooking outside when they said a grease fire started near 63rd and Carol Drive. The Oklahoma City Fire Department received a call that someone was trapped inside the...
Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
One person dies in Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. in a trailer home near NW 10th and N Meridian Ave. Fire officials said there were two people living in the home....
Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
