4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program has opened its next recruitment period until January 15, 2023.
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
odusports.com
Minium: ODU Basketball Assistant Coaches Lost a Father and Brother Just Before Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. – Even if Christmas is more of a secular thing for you than a celebration of the birth of Christ, the holidays are generally a time to spend with family, to exchange gifts and afterwards, eat a huge meal. So regardless of your faith, when a close...
1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man. We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living. Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel...
WAVY News 10
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise Ocean Club more than a month before notifying them
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise …. The USS Forrest Sherman returned home to Norfolk on Thursday after being on a six-month deployment. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person...
whereverfamily.com
2023 Happenings in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, Virginia, has plenty to offer family travelers next year. The city celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 with festivals, activities, new hotels and restaurants, and anniversary celebrations. New Hotels. Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel plans to open in February 2023. In addition to Cavalier Resort, the hotel...
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
Norfolk SPCA needs donations after pipe bursts, damaging boiler
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA needs your help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler, temporarily knocking out water and heat. Thankfully the pets and the volunteers are fine and although everything is back up and running right now, SPCA executives say the damage is a major financial setback.
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice …. Police looking for missing Virginia Beach man last …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Winter weather causing power outages in Virginia. WAVY News 10's...
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages. What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown. "It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area....
Busch Gardens Williamsburg to close due to inclement weather
The Busch Gardens Williamsburg amusement and theme park has announced that it will be closed due to severe winter weather.
After years of setbacks, finally success for USS Gerald R. Ford
NORFOLK, Va. — 2022 has been a banner year for the Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). After years of setbacks, delays, and cost overruns, the $13 billion warship finally embarked upon its first deployment. Construction began in 2009 at Newport News Shipbuilding, the ship was...
13News Now
