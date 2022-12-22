ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man. We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living. Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
whereverfamily.com

2023 Happenings in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has plenty to offer family travelers next year. The city celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 with festivals, activities, new hotels and restaurants, and anniversary celebrations. New Hotels. Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel plans to open in February 2023. In addition to Cavalier Resort, the hotel...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice …. Police looking for missing Virginia Beach man last …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Winter weather causing power outages in Virginia. WAVY News 10's...
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy