Read full article on original website
Related
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.
A massive storm is responsible for killing at least 57 people across the U.S. Rescue crews are focusing on clearing piles of snow and thousands are still without power as dangerously cold temperatures continue. Dec. 26, 2022.
Winter storm leaves lakeside New York restaurant coated in ice
Frigid temperatures and high winds on Lake Erie's shore combine to transform Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, N.Y. into a frozen spectacle.Dec. 24, 2022.
Winter weather continues to impact U.S. after holiday weekend
NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman breaks down how cold temperatures and winter weather is expected to continue to impact the country after the holiday weekend.Dec. 26, 2022.
NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022.
Deadly winter storm brings travel chaos, 'life-threatening' frigid temperatures to much of the U.S.
Millions of people were hunkered down and staying on high alert Sunday amid a deadly winter storm that has killed at least 46 people, caused travel chaos across the U.S. and created a "potentially life-threatening hazard" for people on the move on Christmas Day. "The life-threatening cold temperatures and in...
Migrants from Texas dropped off outside VP Harris' home on freezing Christmas Eve
Three buses from Texas dropped off about 140 recent migrants — including babies and young children — near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington in historically frigid temperatures on Saturday evening. The drop-off appears to be the latest example of an effort by governors in Republican-led...
NBC News
After deadly Buffalo blizzard, families scramble to find food and essentials
Families in western New York were scrambling to find food, medicine and other essentials Monday after a historic blizzard blocked roads and cut off electricity, forcing many major supermarkets and pharmacies to close. In Buffalo, where at least 18 people have died, the two largest supermarket chains have been closed...
Drone video shows blizzard rolling over Montana's Flathead Lake
Drone video captures the winter storm smoothly rolling inland over Montana’s Flathead Lake in Bigfork.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
MTP NOW Dec. 23 — Jan. 6 committee final report; Massive winter storm; Omnibus spending bill
The Jan. 6 Committee released its final report. A massive winter storm moves across the country causing freezing temperatures, high winds and dangerous traveling conditions. The House passes a $1.7 trillion Omnibus spending bill, averting government shutdown. Holiday travel plans are in jeopardy for tens of thousands of Americans due high winds, snow and ice conditions making it dangerous to fly. Meet the Press remembers iconic figures in politics and culture this year.Dec. 23, 2022.
Shipping companies brace for harsh winter weather with 'contingency plans' to help gifts arrive on time for the holidays
With inclement winter weather forecast for much of the country this week, New Hampshire resident Laurie Boswell said she can sleep easy because she sent her Californian daughter’s Christmas gift with time to spare during the busy shipping season. “I did all my Christmas ordering early — we don’t...
Hundreds more flights are canceled, but winter storm travel disruptions are easing
Flight cancellations eased further on Monday but disruptions from severe winter weather across the U.S. lingered at the tail end of Christmas weekend. Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday, according to FlightAware, as storms brought snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold around the country, derailing air travel from coast to coast. Those conditions slowed down ground crews as they faced severe conditions at airports.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25)
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide, Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation, and inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire.Dec. 26, 2022.
Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas
With many planes stuck in unforeseen destinations, it could take the airlines days to get aircraft and flight crews back on track even after the storm moves out. The FAA says winter weather headaches are improving even with the brutal cold still slowing down operations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.Dec. 24, 2022.
Over 200 million people under winter weather alerts across U.S.
The brutal arctic blast is sweeping the U.S. and hitting the East with a historic blizzard and treacherous whiteout conditions, prompting a travel ban in Buffalo. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the fast-developing weather system.Dec. 24, 2022.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones cross border
South Korea fired warning shots and launched jets after North Korea flew drones across the border. NBC's Ali Arouzi has details.Dec. 26, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Winter storm causing holiday travel nightmare
The monster winter storm slamming much of the U.S. is causing a holiday travel nightmare. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest on flight delays and cancellations.Dec. 24, 2022.
New York governor declares state of emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares a state of emergency as a deadly winter storm takes its toll on the state.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide
The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
Flu cases slightly improving across U.S., CDC reports
Flu cases in the U.S. are at the worst levels in at least a decade, but CDC says there are new signs of improvement. NBC News’ Sam Brock has the latest on flu fears amid the holiday season.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0