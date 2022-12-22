ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Up to 25% Off at The House, Patagonia Gear on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The House End-of-Year Sitewide Sale. Between 15-25% Off. Performance footwear, outwear,...
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Dengarden

Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay

Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
thekrazycouponlady.com

Patagonia Apparel, as Low as $27 at REI

We're reader-supported and only partner with brands we trust. When you buy through links on our site we may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. Learn More. Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date and time indicated and are subject to change. Expires...
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage You'll Want for the New Year

The new year is almost here, so it's time to start thinking about positive changes. This includes upgrades to your home organization and storage. Many of us continue to spend more time at home, so having a well-organized, tidy space is essential. However, the idea of re-organizing your home yourself can seem daunting. To save you some stress – and the cost of hiring a professional organizer – we've gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you step up your home organization game.
lonelyplanet.com

In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
VIRGINIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Alo Yoga's End of Year Sale Is Here: Shop Celeb-Loved and Must-Have Activewear Up to 70% Off

If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for the new year, now's the time. Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga is celebrating the final days of 2022 with an End of Year Sale, and the savings are massive. Starting today, December 26, you can get discounts on best sellers, like Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, trendy jackets, and pants. This Alo Yoga sale has styles up to 70% off, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these major deals on activewear essentials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy