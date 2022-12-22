ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Biden claims arming Ukraine with advanced gear could break apart NATO

By Steven Nelson, Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZOXW_0jqkD9ab00

President Biden hinted at a rift in the alliance of Western nations arming Ukraine on Wednesday, making the alarming claim that giving Kyiv access to NATO’s most advanced gear could tear the alliance in two.

“The idea that we would give Ukraine material that is fundamentally different than is already going there would have a prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union,” Biden said Wednesday after a Ukrainian reporter asked him why the US wasn’t giving its most advanced weaponry to the war-torn nation .

“They’re not looking to go to war with Russia — they’re not looking for a third World War,” he said.

“There’s more to say but I’ve probably already said too much,” he added before wrapping up a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following a face-to-face sit-down at the White House .

Biden, who used the presser as an opportunity to announce an additional $1.85 billion in security assistance to Kyiv — which includes one battery of the advanced Patriot surface-to-air missile system — contended that Ukraine would still get the equipment it needed to fight Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnpAU_0jqkD9ab00
US President Joe Biden Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House.
AFP via Getty Images

“Were going to give Ukraine what it needs to be able to defend itself, to be able … to succeed on the battlefield,” he said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180lLw_0jqkD9ab00 ukraine war Zelensky gives Biden Ukrainian soldier’s medal on visit to White House

“We understand in our bones that Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger.”

Zelensky, clad in his usual olive green sweater with the Ukrainian coat of arms, thanked Biden for his “personal efforts to unite the partners” of NATO and the EU.

Despite their apparent skittishness at giving Ukraine arms that could reach Russia, Biden said he’d “never seen NATO or the EU more united about anything at all.”

“We all know whats at stake, the very idea of sovereignty,” Biden said.

Zelensky also thanked the American people for their support of his country in the nearly 10-month war.

“I wish you peace,” Zelensky said. “I think that is the main thing — and you understand it only when there’s war in your country, when someone, like these terrorists from Russia, come to your houses. I wish you will see your children alive.”

He also expressed the hope that the billions of dollars in support would continue, despite imminent Republican control of the House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u364e_0jqkD9ab00
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the joint press conference.
REUTERS

“Regardless of changes in the congress, I believe there will be bipartisan, bicameral support [for Ukraine],” Zelensky said. “We need to survive this winter, we need to protect our people.”

Asked about the prospects of a peace agreement in the coming months, Zelensky demurred.

“Just peace? I don’t know what [a] just peace is,” he said. “It’s a very philosophical description.”

“For me, as a president, just peace is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country,” he said.

“The longer this aggression lasts, there will be more parents who live for the sake of revenge,” Zelensky continued.

“There cant be any just peace in the war that was imposed on us by these –” he stopped.

“I don’t know how to describe them,” he said of the Russians, “because we are in the White House and I can’t find the proper language.”

The Ukrainian president finally settled on “inhumans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UizhC_0jqkD9ab00
Biden hinted at a rift in the Western alliance.
AFP via Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0XzR_0jqkD9ab00 ukraine war Fighting in Ukraine’s east continues as Belarus militarization stokes fears

“We both want this war to end,” Biden jumped in. “It could end today if Putin had any dignity at all and just did the right thing.”

The meeting of the two leaders took place on the 300th day of fighting — nearly ten months of war since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24.

Since then, Ukraine has pushed Russian forces back slowly as Moscow has reverted to its most tried-and-true tactic — bombarding Ukrainian cities from afar.

Since Kyiv’s forces began their largely successful counter-attack in the fall, Russia has begun targeting power plants across Ukraine with cruise missiles and Iranian-made suicide drones in an effort to knock out heat, power and water as the winter sets in.

“Russia is using winter as a weapon — freezing people, starving people, cutting them off from one another,” Biden said. “Its the latest example of the outrageous atrocity the Russians are committing.”

Russia’s reliance on aerial assaults has recently renewed Ukrainian demands for more advanced air defense systems, including the US-made Patriot system included in Wednesday’s aid package.

The provision of the Patriot missile system — the primary surface-to-air system in the US arsenal — has been cast by Moscow as an escalation on the part of the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvuiy_0jqkD9ab00
“The idea that we would give Ukraine material that is fundamentally different than is already going there would have a prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union,” Biden said.
AFP via Getty Images

Biden was quick to respond.

“It’s a defensive weapon system. It’s not escalatory, it’s defensive,” he said. “We’d love to not have them use it — just stop the attacks.”

Asked about next steps, Zelensky stayed on-message.

‘We will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots,” the onetime comedian said, drawing laughter from the press.

Comments / 15

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'

Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy