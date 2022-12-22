ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man busted for fatal NYC stabbing over a cigarette, cops say

A homeless man was busted for fatally stabbing a man who asked him for a cigarette in Hell’s Kitchen, police said Wednesday.

John Wright, 35, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, according to cops.

Rosario, 24, was walking with his girlfriend when he asked three men for a cigarette on W. 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just before 11:10 p.m., police said.

An argument erupted and Wright knifed Rosario in the torso. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

Wright was arrested once before in the city.

He was in a Harlem apartment on August 24 when he lunged at a man with a knife and snarled “I’m gonna stab you,” police said.

When police arrived, they found him with the knife, cops said. He was charged with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. The victim wasn’t injured.

Endia I
4d ago

The victim wasn't injured? But, he was fatally stabbed? What? If that homeless guy stab that guy for asking for a cigarette, he's not only homeless, but he's crazy as well & he needs to be locked up either way - for life.

Julio
4d ago

Hey genius , For being so hard up and not spare a smoke . Look what you got involved in . No Smoking where you are going now .

Joseph Paone
4d ago

a person is killed over a cigarette, that tells you how Society is collapsing and the end is near.

Comments / 0

Community Policy