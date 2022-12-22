ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on December 22

By Mystic Meg
 5 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Your solo plans clash with a group’s ideas but there are many ways to make this work, so don’t give up.

The one person who seems most willing to compromise can also be a strong love contender.

If you’re in a couple, Venus encourages you to be clearer about what’s working in love and where you need more.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Mercury and Uranus seem miles apart.

But their ideas can meet and match as you seek practical solutions to a surprising challenge.

This can be learning-related as you branch out into a new subject.

An unusual address can be part of your love future. Luck sets a series of five Christmas questions.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Saturn helps you maintain a steady pace through a set of tasks instead of rushing and missing some crucial information.

Attention to detail can be your surprise skill – and believing you can succeed is more than half the battle.

Love is a different story, as you have sheer physical allure that can’t be copied.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

With the moon and Mars in opposition, emotions can stay near the surface.

Don’t try to disguise how you feel because it will show in other ways.

People who matter to you deserve to know the truth.

The sun and moon make a double-strength team that may seem to pull in different directions but get things done.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

If someone in your life is unwilling or unable to change, you can find a solution that works for you both.

This time you have the confidence to see this through.

If you are single, the person who speaks to you as a journey ends can be your soulmate.

Health changes speed up when you ask the right questions.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Family time can be fun when you set aside worries for a while.

How you talk to someone younger is just as important as what you say, so monitor this well.

The answers in a knowledge contest are already in your mind.

Now you find ways to bring them out, make them count. “H” names can be lucky.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Luck writes a number in three places Credit: Getty

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You know the words you want to use.

The right moment to say them can come today when you decide to be yourself, rather than a copy of someone else.

Three messages very close together can bring a greeting that seems unclear until your heart gets involved.

Then you easily know what to do next.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

There’s a strong sense of setting down roots in your chart and building on foundations you have.

In love, this can mean returning to shared promises and fixing anything that’s failed.

If you’re single, once you decide what your partner priority is, you can see it everywhere.

Luck writes a number in three places.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Your style of living and working with others is so “you” – and this is not the time to start changing it.

Expect people to accept you as you are, or step away.

You could be surprised by who decides to do what.

Music that reminds you of an annual event is playing where you spot your fate mate.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

The sun and Jupiter square up over a family switch.

What seems straightforward to you may be complex for others, so take longer to explain your plans.

If you’re in love, a secret gift is growing and may need more space.

If you’re single, say yes to someone with charming or old-fashioned manners.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

What could the signs have in store for you today?

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

More than anything, you know who you are and you’re ready to defend your right to be different.

Workwise, this can open up a door you’ve always assumed closed.

At home, someone who tries to take charge will be prepared to step back this time.

“S” passion is secretly growing stronger, ready to be revealed.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Jupiter brings double trouble in the shape of two people who can change your world, if that’s what you want.

At work, the support you need is coming, perhaps from a surprising source.

Two family generations unite as you realise how similar your dreams are.

Love can score as you view a sporting match.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

