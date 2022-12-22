Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
4-9-9, FIREBALL: 5
(four, nine, nine; FIREBALL: five)
