21 Injured After 2 Pit Bull Mixes Get onto School Playground and Attack Students During Recess
Two pit bull mix dogs began attacking students shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday A pair of dogs got onto a Missouri school playground on Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers during recess. By the time the situation was contained, eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack. The students — in 5th and 6th grade — were outside Willard Intermediate South in an unfenced yard when the two pit bull mixes began to attack them. Teachers stepped in to try to protect the students and were also...
4-Year-Old Pa. Girl Is Allegedly Shot to Death While Grocery Shopping with Her Mom
Authorities are searching for the perpetrators responsible for the fatal shooting of a little girl at a Pennsylvania grocery store. Police in Pittsburgh confirmed that the victim, who was identified by loved ones as 4-year-old Kaari Thompson, according to WTAE-TV, died as a result of the gunfire. Kaari's mom was...
Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
Two kids & three adults dead in Buffalo Grove after Illinois police forced their way inside home and found five bodies
TWO kids and three adults have been found dead in an Illinois home as police investigate a possible murder-suicide. Police discovered the victims on Wednesday morning at around 11.12am after responding to the home for a welfare check. When they got to the house, police couldn't get in contact with...
50-year-old man dies after being struck by stray bullet while sitting in his car at South Side Park
A 50-year-old man was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday night in Marquette Park on the South Side. The man was sitting in a car near 71st and Kedzie when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance, Chicago police said.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.
Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say
One of the men was at the gas station buying flu medicine for his son, family members told a media outlet.
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
Joshua Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide.
Missouri Middle School Teacher Fights Student In 'Deeply Disturbing' Video
The teacher appears to throw multiple punches at the student.
Body of missing Ph.D. student Peter Salvino pulled from Diversey Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a missing Northwestern University Ph.D. student was pulled from the water in Diversey Harbor Tuesday evening. The police Marine Unit removed the body from the harbor near Cannon and Fullerton drives around 5:15 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed it was the body of Peter Salvino, 25, who was reported missing over the weekend. The Salvino family released this statement: "We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support...
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods
Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
Millbury school bus driver fired after asking students to shop for him in middle of morning commute
MILLBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts school bus driver has been fired after dropping unattended students off at a convenience store to shop for him, according to Millbury Schools Superintendent. During Thursday morning’s commute, a bus driver for the Shaw Elementary School stopped at the Village Knoll convenience store and...
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?
Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
