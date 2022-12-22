ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “All or Nothing Evening” game were:

01-03-06-07-11-12-14-16-17-20-22-23

(one, three, six, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

