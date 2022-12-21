After three years of largely virtual events, Las Vegas was back in full force for at least two major technology conventions this month. Cascadeo was an invited speaker at re:Invent 2022, by far the biggest cloud trade show on Earth. The following week, we attended Gartner’s Infrastructure, Operations, and Cloud Strategy (IOCS) at the same venue. The contrasts between the two conferences were remarkable, but the common theme in both cases was clear: Let’s get back to business.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO