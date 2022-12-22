On June 3, 1978, the body of an unidentified male was found lying on the pavement of Division Street, east of Corona Avenue in Long Beach. The victim had succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene. LBPD Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the incident. The victim became known as “John Doe 1978” as a result of his identity being unattainable, however, he was believed to have been between 15 and 19 years old.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO