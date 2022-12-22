ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 26, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 26, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. High temperatures are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Register now for the Lakewood Run

The 32nd annual Lakewood Run is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023. You can register online now at the Lakewood Run website. To inquire about group rate entries or to get more event information, email [email protected]. Participants will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s...
LAKEWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from guest speaker Dan Jans at January meeting

The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01

Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

LBPD Homicide Detectives identify “John Doe” victim in 1978 cold case murder and seek public’s help in developing investigative leads

On June 3, 1978, the body of an unidentified male was found lying on the pavement of Division Street, east of Corona Avenue in Long Beach. The victim had succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene. LBPD Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the incident. The victim became known as “John Doe 1978” as a result of his identity being unattainable, however, he was believed to have been between 15 and 19 years old.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy