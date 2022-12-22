Read full article on original website
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 26, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. High temperatures are expected...
Register now for the Lakewood Run
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023. You can register online now at the Lakewood Run website. To inquire about group rate entries or to get more event information, email [email protected]. Participants will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s...
Lane closure on southbound Coast Highway south of School/State Park in Laguna Beach
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is conducting an emergency project on southbound State Route 1 (Coast Highway). This work will require the closure of the right lane just south of School/State Park in Laguna Beach. The closure will begin Wednesday, January 4, and continue through Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from guest speaker Dan Jans at January meeting
The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
Cypress celebrates outgoing Council Members, swears in new, chooses Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Year-end Council reorganization begins with celebration of outgoing Members. As 2022 is an election year, this year’s Council reorganiztion meeting began with a celebratory send-off for two termed-out Council Members, Paulo Morales and Jon Peat. California State Senator Janet Nguyen was on hand with State commendations. These fancy accolades...
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
LBPD Homicide Detectives identify “John Doe” victim in 1978 cold case murder and seek public’s help in developing investigative leads
On June 3, 1978, the body of an unidentified male was found lying on the pavement of Division Street, east of Corona Avenue in Long Beach. The victim had succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene. LBPD Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the incident. The victim became known as “John Doe 1978” as a result of his identity being unattainable, however, he was believed to have been between 15 and 19 years old.
