FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Robert T. Fossesco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Fossesco, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born June 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Josephine Szura Fossesco. Robert was a graduate of South High School. He proudly served his...
27 First News
Jared Scott Weyand, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jared Scott Weyand passed away too soon at the young age of 42, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after fighting his second long battle with brain cancer. He was born June 13, 1980, in Alliance, Ohio, to David and Deanna Weyand.
27 First News
Keith A. Zurbrugg, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose. He is...
27 First News
Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Alfred R. Bable and the late Ruth (Hunt) Bowser.
27 First News
Carolyn J. Stoneburner, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Stoneburner, 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center. Carolyn was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Slagle Klingensmith. She was lifelong member of First United Methodist Church...
27 First News
Ronald L. Hall, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Hall, 74, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1948 in Bristolville, Ohio, a son of the Late Robert Hall and the late Lillian (Johnson) Hall. He worked at Packard Electric...
27 First News
Cordie Lee Davis, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordie Lee Davis, 87, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home. She was born September 27, 1935, in Gilmer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Bud and the late Hilda (Matheney) Stout. Cordie was a 1953 graduate of Webster...
27 First News
Roy A. Stroup, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy A. Stroup, 68, of Sebring passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 8, 1954, the son of the late Roy and Louella Stroup. Roy served as a volunteer fire fighter for Homeworth for 22 years; he...
27 First News
Ethel Jane (Grameth) Shanabager, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Jane Shanabarger, 83, of Struthers, passed away on early Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Pauline (Fox) Grameth and was a lifelong area resident. Ethel was a graduate of South High School.
27 First News
William A. ‘Bill’ Suber, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. ‘Bill’ Suber, 77, of Chippewa Drive died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born in New Castle on April 25, 1945 a son of the late Joseph and Rosemarie (Guckert) Suber. He married...
27 First News
Barbara J. (Gregg) Brandan, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On December 24, 2022, Barbara J (Gregg) Brandan passed peacefully from this world. She was born December 1, 1952 in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Avril (Campbell) Gregg. A lifetime resident of the Salem area and a 1970 graduate of South...
27 First News
Judith A. Rowe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Rowe, 81, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Assumption Village. Judith was born in New Castle on October 18, 1941, a daughter of Jack and Gladys Hoover Llewellyn. She moved to the area in 1962. She worked at...
27 First News
James “Jim” Robert Danko, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown. He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko. Jim was a...
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
27 First News
Eileen Gibbs, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84. Eileen was born on January 17, 1938. She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.
27 First News
Ronald P. Squiric, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, 69, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born April 8, 1953 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son...
27 First News
Desiree Denise Jackson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.
27 First News
Mark S. Young, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Young, 60, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away with family at his side Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark was born June 21, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Frederick A. and Marie J. (Fuoco) Young. After...
27 First News
Harlin Eugene Rodgers, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harlin Eugene Rodgers, 66, of Morris Street died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born on April 11, 1956, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert Rogers and Laura (Heath) and Chester McCance. Mr. Rodgers...
