Villa Park, IL

The Independent Newspapers

Meadowlark Quilters give back to the community

Each Friday morning, Meadowlark Quilters are working hard to give back. From 9 a.m. to noon at the Lombard Park District’s Sunset Knoll Recreation Center (820 S. Finley Road, Lombard), these crafty women are doing what they love to do. The Meadowlarks make quilts and other necessities for hospitals, NICU units, Ronald McDonald Homes, health departments and homeless shelters. This group is always looking to welcome new faces. All seniors and active adults are invited to join in on the fun each week. For more information, or to join the group, call the park district at 630-620-7322. In these photos, the Meadowlarks are working on a project for the York Township Senior Center.
LOMBARD, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Willowbrook students’ artwork returns to Funky Java

It’s been about 15 years since Villa Park’s Funky Java Coffee House began a December tradition of displaying the creations of Willowbrook High School art students. The annual art show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned this year, with the opening reception taking place on Dec. 7. District 88 Superintendent Jean Barbanente and Willowbrook Principal Dan Krause attended the opening reception at the coffee house, which is located at 40 S. Villa Ave. One photo (above left) from the reception shows freshman Jordyn Turnquist standing next to her digital art creation—“Vegas.” Another photo (above right) shows two more freshmen—twin sisters (left to right) Vivian and Lily Zachar—who both created pieces for the art show.
VILLA PARK, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Lombard/Villa Park obituaries—December 15

Richard Anthony Fudala, age 53 of Packwaukee, Wisconsin (formerly of Lombard, Illinois), passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. Richard was born in Chicago on January 6, 1969, to Richard J. and Marie (McCarthy) Fudala. He graduated from Madam Curie High School in Chicago and went into the United States Navy, proudly serving his country. Following his time in service, Richard became a carpenter. He married Daryl “Dee” Wilson on December 28, 2001, and in 2009 they retired to Florida and in 2015 relocated to Packwaukee.
LOMBARD, IL

