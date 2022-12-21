Read full article on original website
Emerald Media
Oregon volleyball's season: A short-story
Everyone expected good things from the Oregon volleyball team, but no one saw this coming. Oregon has always had a strong volleyball program. It made consistent appearances in the NCAA tournament, and even finished second in 2012. Since 2006, there have only been two seasons where the team didn’t qualify for the tournament.
750thegame.com
OSN: What Bo Nix Returning To The Oregon Ducks Means For The Pac-12
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) plays during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 38-34. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Braiden Bell | Oregon Sports News. Bo Nix is Back. The star quarterback of the Oregon Ducks announced this past...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva
The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
750thegame.com
Best Of BFT: Cristobal’s Exit Interview, Lanning’s BFT Debut, and more
Mario Cristobal's infamous exit interview from Oregon and Dan Lanning's BFT debut a few weeks later featured on The Best of The Bald Faced Truth. All week we’ve been revisiting some top moments over the last year-plus on The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano. Leading off Friday’s ‘Best...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius
From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
kezi.com
Linsey Behonick named new Oregon State Volleyball Head Coach
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Lindsey Behonick, who has served as an assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh for the past 10 seasons, has been named the 12th head volleyball coach in Oregon State’s 46-year history, Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Friday. Behonick helped...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
kezi.com
Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea
ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
kcfmradio.com
Viruses – Holiday Gathering; Warming Shelters; Emergency SNAP Benefits; Power Outages
The Oregon Health Authority is urging caution during holiday gatherings indoors this year. Many hospitals are experiencing record numbers of patients due to the onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The rate of infection is greatly increased in enclosed spaces and the colder weather will keep people inside for the holiday. Across the state there are 314 COVID-19 cases alone in hospitals with that just being a part of admissions. Flu and RSV cases continue to spike. 109 patients were admitted with influenza and the OHA is reporting 717 cases of RSV with a hospitalization rate of about 10 percent. The most recent data on COVID-19 suggests that the BA5 variant of omicron is now in 100% of cases being seen based on test results released in their current reporting cycle.
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says
Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats resident sues contractor for $2.5 million after crash that cost her three fingers, numerous other injuries
A Yachats resident is suing an Otis excavation company for $2.5 million after she slid on ice into its parked trailer along U.S. Highway 101 near Wakonda Beach last year, piercing her vehicle “like a spear” with the trailer’s pointed end and amputating three of her fingers.
