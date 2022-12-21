ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Emerald Media

Oregon volleyball's season: A short-story

Everyone expected good things from the Oregon volleyball team, but no one saw this coming. Oregon has always had a strong volleyball program. It made consistent appearances in the NCAA tournament, and even finished second in 2012. Since 2006, there have only been two seasons where the team didn’t qualify for the tournament.
EUGENE, OR
750thegame.com

OSN: What Bo Nix Returning To The Oregon Ducks Means For The Pac-12

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) plays during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 38-34. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Braiden Bell | Oregon Sports News. Bo Nix is Back. The star quarterback of the Oregon Ducks announced this past...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva

The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
EUGENE, OR
750thegame.com

Best Of BFT: Cristobal’s Exit Interview, Lanning’s BFT Debut, and more

Mario Cristobal's infamous exit interview from Oregon and Dan Lanning's BFT debut a few weeks later featured on The Best of The Bald Faced Truth. All week we’ve been revisiting some top moments over the last year-plus on The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano. Leading off Friday’s ‘Best...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius

From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Linsey Behonick named new Oregon State Volleyball Head Coach

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Lindsey Behonick, who has served as an assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh for the past 10 seasons, has been named the 12th head volleyball coach in Oregon State’s 46-year history, Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Friday. Behonick helped...
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM

While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley

It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea

ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
ALSEA, OR
kcfmradio.com

Viruses – Holiday Gathering; Warming Shelters; Emergency SNAP Benefits; Power Outages

The Oregon Health Authority is urging caution during holiday gatherings indoors this year. Many hospitals are experiencing record numbers of patients due to the onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The rate of infection is greatly increased in enclosed spaces and the colder weather will keep people inside for the holiday. Across the state there are 314 COVID-19 cases alone in hospitals with that just being a part of admissions. Flu and RSV cases continue to spike. 109 patients were admitted with influenza and the OHA is reporting 717 cases of RSV with a hospitalization rate of about 10 percent. The most recent data on COVID-19 suggests that the BA5 variant of omicron is now in 100% of cases being seen based on test results released in their current reporting cycle.
FLORENCE, OR
philomathnews.com

Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend

Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says

Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SWEET HOME, OR

Community Policy