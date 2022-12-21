Read full article on original website
The Independent Newspapers
Meadowlark Quilters give back to the community
Each Friday morning, Meadowlark Quilters are working hard to give back. From 9 a.m. to noon at the Lombard Park District’s Sunset Knoll Recreation Center (820 S. Finley Road, Lombard), these crafty women are doing what they love to do. The Meadowlarks make quilts and other necessities for hospitals, NICU units, Ronald McDonald Homes, health departments and homeless shelters. This group is always looking to welcome new faces. All seniors and active adults are invited to join in on the fun each week. For more information, or to join the group, call the park district at 630-620-7322. In these photos, the Meadowlarks are working on a project for the York Township Senior Center.
harveyworld.org
For Brooks kids, a trip to the public library turned into a lesson on ruin and release
One Harvey teacher treated his students to a field trip at a local temple of knowledge. Brooks Middle School students visited a Black Lives Matter exhibit at Orland Park Public Library earlier this month. The “Black Lives Matter: A Child’s Vision” exhibit documents Orland Park’s June 2020 protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
Winter storm affects busiest time of year for Glen Ellyn small businesses
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – The snow was coming down Thursday afternoon, but we saw some of our first signs of flakes in the western suburbs.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos headed out to Glen Ellyn with a look at the conditions.Just within a couple of ours, the conditions started out slow and calm, but everything changed around 1 p.m. That's when the snow started coming down hard and the wind picked up.By 4 p.m., the main street was a ghost town as visibility went down significantly.There were some shoppers along the main street in the village where many small businesses rely...
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
ComEd Recruits Local Residents to Bring Bill-Assistance Awareness Directly to Families and Individuals
To increase access to financial assistance options that can help income-eligible customers pay their electric bills, while creating local employment opportunities, ComEd has returned with its Community Energy Assistance Ambassador (CEAA) program. First introduced in 2020 in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEAA is a community-based...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
The Independent Newspapers
Willowbrook students’ artwork returns to Funky Java
It’s been about 15 years since Villa Park’s Funky Java Coffee House began a December tradition of displaying the creations of Willowbrook High School art students. The annual art show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned this year, with the opening reception taking place on Dec. 7. District 88 Superintendent Jean Barbanente and Willowbrook Principal Dan Krause attended the opening reception at the coffee house, which is located at 40 S. Villa Ave. One photo (above left) from the reception shows freshman Jordyn Turnquist standing next to her digital art creation—“Vegas.” Another photo (above right) shows two more freshmen—twin sisters (left to right) Vivian and Lily Zachar—who both created pieces for the art show.
fox32chicago.com
'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade
CHICAGO - Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. This is a first for the state. The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois." The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature...
Grand opening festivities at BIBIBOP Vernon Hills
On Dec. 16, a huge crowd braved the blustery, snowy morning for the grand opening of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce Gold Member BIBIBOP Asian Grill - Vernon Hills. Festivities included GLMV/Vernon Hills ribbon cutting, VIP Photos, food/beverage, team building, social, fun, giveaways and more. Lines...
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
panoramanow.com
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
thereporteronline.net
Christmas Meals To Go: 10 Places to Order From In Chicago
The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas meals to go for brunch, dinner, or even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
The Independent Newspapers
Lombard/Villa Park obituaries—December 15
Richard Anthony Fudala, age 53 of Packwaukee, Wisconsin (formerly of Lombard, Illinois), passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. Richard was born in Chicago on January 6, 1969, to Richard J. and Marie (McCarthy) Fudala. He graduated from Madam Curie High School in Chicago and went into the United States Navy, proudly serving his country. Following his time in service, Richard became a carpenter. He married Daryl “Dee” Wilson on December 28, 2001, and in 2009 they retired to Florida and in 2015 relocated to Packwaukee.
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
fox32chicago.com
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap
CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
Chicago native makes US Army Reserve history
A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit.
Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning."As it...
