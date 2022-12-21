Each Friday morning, Meadowlark Quilters are working hard to give back. From 9 a.m. to noon at the Lombard Park District’s Sunset Knoll Recreation Center (820 S. Finley Road, Lombard), these crafty women are doing what they love to do. The Meadowlarks make quilts and other necessities for hospitals, NICU units, Ronald McDonald Homes, health departments and homeless shelters. This group is always looking to welcome new faces. All seniors and active adults are invited to join in on the fun each week. For more information, or to join the group, call the park district at 630-620-7322. In these photos, the Meadowlarks are working on a project for the York Township Senior Center.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO