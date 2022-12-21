ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

The Independent Newspapers

Meadowlark Quilters give back to the community

Each Friday morning, Meadowlark Quilters are working hard to give back. From 9 a.m. to noon at the Lombard Park District’s Sunset Knoll Recreation Center (820 S. Finley Road, Lombard), these crafty women are doing what they love to do. The Meadowlarks make quilts and other necessities for hospitals, NICU units, Ronald McDonald Homes, health departments and homeless shelters. This group is always looking to welcome new faces. All seniors and active adults are invited to join in on the fun each week. For more information, or to join the group, call the park district at 630-620-7322. In these photos, the Meadowlarks are working on a project for the York Township Senior Center.
Winter storm affects busiest time of year for Glen Ellyn small businesses

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – The snow was coming down Thursday afternoon, but we saw some of our first signs of flakes in the western suburbs.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos headed out to Glen Ellyn with a look at the conditions.Just within a couple of ours, the conditions started out slow and calm, but everything changed around 1 p.m. That's when the snow started coming down hard and the wind picked up.By 4 p.m., the main street was a ghost town as visibility went down significantly.There were some shoppers along the main street in the village where many small businesses rely...
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
ComEd Recruits Local Residents to Bring Bill-Assistance Awareness Directly to Families and Individuals

To increase access to financial assistance options that can help income-eligible customers pay their electric bills, while creating local employment opportunities, ComEd has returned with its Community Energy Assistance Ambassador (CEAA) program. First introduced in 2020 in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEAA is a community-based...
‘He does an awesome job’

Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
Willowbrook students’ artwork returns to Funky Java

It’s been about 15 years since Villa Park’s Funky Java Coffee House began a December tradition of displaying the creations of Willowbrook High School art students. The annual art show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned this year, with the opening reception taking place on Dec. 7. District 88 Superintendent Jean Barbanente and Willowbrook Principal Dan Krause attended the opening reception at the coffee house, which is located at 40 S. Villa Ave. One photo (above left) from the reception shows freshman Jordyn Turnquist standing next to her digital art creation—“Vegas.” Another photo (above right) shows two more freshmen—twin sisters (left to right) Vivian and Lily Zachar—who both created pieces for the art show.
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
Christmas Meals To Go: 10 Places to Order From In Chicago

The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas meals to go for brunch, dinner, or even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Lombard/Villa Park obituaries—December 15

Richard Anthony Fudala, age 53 of Packwaukee, Wisconsin (formerly of Lombard, Illinois), passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. Richard was born in Chicago on January 6, 1969, to Richard J. and Marie (McCarthy) Fudala. He graduated from Madam Curie High School in Chicago and went into the United States Navy, proudly serving his country. Following his time in service, Richard became a carpenter. He married Daryl “Dee” Wilson on December 28, 2001, and in 2009 they retired to Florida and in 2015 relocated to Packwaukee.
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap

CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning."As it...
