whatcom-news.com
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Nooksack River level forecast warns of another minor flooding event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, Monday, December 26th, 2 successive weather systems are expected to bring moderate to heavy rains that are expected to raise river levels across western Washington. A cold front will move through the area this morning, bringing...
Six rescued in Christmas morning flooding. Here’s the forecast for Whatcom County
The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for two people and the Whatcom Humane Society is kenneling the dogs.
kpug1170.com
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County wakes to glaze of ice, thawing hazards
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An over 10°F difference between the northern and southern lowlands of Whatcom County Saturday morning, December 24th, made for widely varying conditions as of 8am. Well-traveled roads around the Bellingham area were reportedly bare and wet while temperatures were reported in the low to...
whatcom-news.com
Warming and expected mountain rain raise flood concerns for areas along the Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued an areal flood watch today, Friday, December 23rd, due to expected impacts from recent warming and moderate to heavy mountain rainfall expected over the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in the north...
KGMI
Winter storm expected to bring snow, freezing rain to Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for western Whatcom County and the San Juans until 10 p.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are possible. There is also now a Winter Storm Watch in effect for western Whatcom County.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Forecast calls for snow, ice, then rain while temperatures rise – some flooding concerns
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Precipitation is expected to resume falling in Whatcom County late this evening, Thursday, December 22nd. It is expected to initially fall as snow through late afternoon on Friday when it will change to freezing rain and ultimately rain. Update 1pm: A winter storm warning has...
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington
Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not fun,” he said.
whatcom-news.com
6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding
MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
whatcom-news.com
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
KOMO News
6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road closed due to water and debris over roadway
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced Slater Road has been closed just before midnight on Saturday, December 24th, due to water and debris over the roadway east of Ferndale Road and west of LaBounty Drive. The announcement recommended, “Please find an alternate route.”. Once...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
These two businesses opened this month in Whatcom County, bringing regional specialties
Here are Whatcom County’s newest food stops that opened this month.
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
