UMD Football’s Brent Laing Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced Friday morning, UMD Football standout Brent Laing accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game not only allows Laing the opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of NFL scouts, but also helps raise money for Shriners Children, a non-profit that provides medical treatment for children with orthopedic conditions or are in need of corrective surgeries.
Katie Lowes of ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ Talks Filming In Duluth, Local Talent Pool
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been about a month since the romantic comedy “Merry Kiss Cam” debuted on Hulu. The movie was shot in Duluth showcasing the city, UMD Bulldogs, Carmody Irish Brew Pub, The Heritage Sports Center and other locations. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger recently chatted...
Skating At Portman
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s winter time, it’s after Christmas and the kids are not in school. That can mean only one thing, many of them are at the ice rink. The Portman Skating area saw dozens of kids skating on Monday afternoon, and having fun this afternoon. Whether it was.
Owner Of Carmody’s Talks ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ Filming In His Duluth Pub
DULUTH, Minn. – One of the main locations where “Merry Kiss Cam” was filmed was at Carmody Irish Brew Pub in downtown Duluth. There were multiple shots filmed outside and inside the pub on East Superior Street during the summer. So set crews, of course, did their...
Smooth Travel at Duluth International Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — The Arrival and Departure Board at Duluth International airport today did not reflect what much of the rest of the country was still facing. This morning more than 17 hundred flights were cancelled and another 3.000 delayed. Tyler Ryder, returning from Michigan, said “I lucked out....
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
CHUM Holds Vigil for this Year’s Lost Homeless
DULUTH, Minn. — People were on the steps of city hall yesterday remembering those we’ve lost this year due to homelessness. A vigil was held by CHUM reading off the names of the 69 homeless and homeless advocates lives that were lost this year, three of which have died in just the last month outside due to the weather. At the vigil, signs were made with the name of each person lost that followed a moment of silence.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. –This weekend the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Duluth invited the community for a free Christmas Eve dinner. This year marked 35 years of the VFW putting on this holiday feeding frenzy. People gathered sharing stories, and most importantly eating dinner together as one big community family. Organizers said that this year’s winter storm did worry them, but people still were lining up in the hallway eagerly waiting for a good hot meal.
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
Coffee Conversation: Glitterati Events to hold New Year’s Eve Bash
DULUTH, Minn. — Glitterati Events presents New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC. Ring in the New Year with food, fun, and friends at the DECC’s Harborside Ballroom, Dec. 31 6:00 pm – 12:00 am. Amber Brostrom with Glitterati Events joined FOX21 on the morning show...
Duluth Salvation Army Gets Big Donation Just In Time For Christmas
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for the Duluth Salvation Army as they received a big donation Friday morning. On Wednesday the Salvation Army believed they would not reach their Red Kettle goal of $215,000, but to their surprise an anonymous donor called and gave them an early Christmas present of $50,000.
Final Preparations Underway For VFW Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — Potato peelers were peeling away Friday getting ready for the annual VFW Christmas Eve dinner. Throughout the week volunteers have been prepping 30 turkeys, 150-200 pounds of potatoes, and 150 pounds of sweet potatoes. And it’s not just prepping food, volunteers are even shoveling and getting...
Is Fruitcake Getting a Bad Rap?
DULUTH, Minn. — A 2016 online article has the headline “7 Reasons you should never eat Fruitcake” And the sub head that reads Throw it in the Trash.”. That’s a pretty harsh sentiment for a traditional Christmas Sweet. ” Do you like Fruit cake – no,...
Dreamland Supper Club Open for Christmas Dinners
SOUTH RANGE, Wis. —Many places are closed this Christmas, but the kitchen was on at the Dreamland Supper Club today for families looking to be out of the house for dinner. The supper club in South Range was decked out with Christmas décor. Dreamland had 80 reservations today for this year’s Christmas dinner with the chef for the night giving a rundown of the meal.
