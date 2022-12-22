Read full article on original website
WSMV
Nashvillians brave sub-zero temps for holiday necessities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With sub-zero temperatures and icy wet conditions, you don’t want to be out on Nashville roads if you don’t have to. However, if you need those last-minute groceries, that’s a different story. In the blistering, brutal, blizzard-like weather, the grocery store is the...
WSMV
72,000 people without power during winter storm in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around 72,000 people were without power in the NES service area at the storm’s peak during record-breaking and dangerously cold weather. As of Monday morning, NES said that all known power outages associated with the winter storm that began Dec. 22 have been restored. A...
WSMV
City of La Vergne asks Smyrna for help with low water supply
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of La Vergne is seeking mutual aid from their neighboring town of Smyrna to help with a water supply issue, the city announced on Monday. The software used to monitor water tank levels at the Inframark Water Treatment Plant froze on Friday and, unrelated, a power breaker tripped that same day.
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WSMV
Metro Police investigate ‘road rage’ murder on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for the community’s help as they investigate the Christmas Day murder of a 32-year-old man. Officers responded to a shooting on Interstate 24 at noon on Sunday. Christopher Spaunhorst, of Greenbrier, had been driving on I-24...
WSMV
House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead
Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.
WSMV
WSMV
Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26. The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets. Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared. The Gallatin...
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
WSMV
Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
WSMV
Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
WSMV
Multiple crashes on icy roads in Robertson Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel were busy on Christmas as slick rural roads caused a handful of crashes in Robertson County overnight. According to Smokey Barn News, two rollover crashes were reported on Kinneys Road near the town of Adams, but no serious injuries were reported. Meanwhile, in Cross...
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans frustrated at rolling blackouts amid frigid temps
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning for a few hours, several Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers had their power turned on and off in 90-minute intervals. NES was one of several power companies in Tennessee who carried out a rolling blackout at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The blackouts were later paused at about noon on Friday.
