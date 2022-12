Termaine Saulsbury, the man accused of killing a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood, was arrested by US Marshals Wednesday evening, police said. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood has been arrested, authorities say.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Termaine Saulsbury was arrested by US Marshals on Gerard Avenue in Philly.

More details are to come, he added.

This is a developing story.

