Related
What's next as former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean begins serving sentence
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred from the Tarrant County Jail to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville to begin serving his nearly 12-year sentence for manslaughter. He'll undergo diagnostics at the James H. Byrd Unit before being taken to his permanent housing facility. A jury sentenced Dean to nearly 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home in Oct. 2019. The same jury found him guilty of manslaughter last week. Even though the criminal proceedings in Tarrant County are done,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. The two suspects...
bluebonnetnews.com
Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton
Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child
Investigators said the daycare worker had access to kids through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in the Houston area.
Dallas murder victim now identified
Police have now identified the murder victim found dead in North Dallas over the weekend. The case remains under investigation, as the killer is still on the loose.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
Navasota Examiner
Byrd responsible for southside shooting
Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
UPDATE: Car of missing Texas A&M student located, family discusses disappearance
A Texas A&M student went missing Friday just before meeting with his family for a lunch leading up to graduation. Now, family and friends of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang are asking for help to find him.
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Missing 77-year-old Dallas man found safe, police say
DALLAS — A 77-year-old man who went missing early Thursday morning has been found safe, police say. The department say it had been looking for Lawrence Edward Williams after he was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Other local news:
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17. They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
