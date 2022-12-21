ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

CBS DFW

What's next as former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean begins serving sentence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred from the Tarrant County Jail to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville to begin serving his nearly 12-year sentence for manslaughter. He'll undergo diagnostics at the James H. Byrd Unit before being taken to his permanent housing facility. A jury sentenced Dean to nearly 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home in Oct. 2019. The same jury found him guilty of manslaughter last week. Even though the criminal proceedings in Tarrant County are done,...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
FORT WORTH, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton

Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
DAYTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
DALLAS, TX
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
Navasota Examiner

Byrd responsible for southside shooting

Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
NAVASOTA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
BRYAN, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17.  They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
FORT WORTH, TX

