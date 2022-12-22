The Woman King and Robert Downey Jr. documentary Sr. snubbed by Oscars 2023 shortlist

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its shortlists for 10 categories (excluding directing and acting) ahead of the official nominees announcement scheduled for January 24 and Oscars ceremony on March 12.

The 10 categories (scroll down for full list) include documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short film, live action short film, sound, and visual effects.

One of the most obvious snubs was Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic The Woman King starring Viola Davis, which landed on many critics top 10 lists and received a 94% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Todd Field's critically-acclaimed cancel culture drama Tár starring Cate Blanchett as a problematic orchestra conductor was not on the list.

Also missing but beloved by critics was Chris Smith's b&w intimate portrait Sr., which detailed the relationship between counterculture filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. and his movie star son Robert Downey Jr.

Martin McDonagh's critically-hailed 1923-set black tragi-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, was surprisingly left off the list aside from the score composed by Carter Burwell.

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans was also left off the lists aside from the score composed by John Williams.

Edward Berger's epic anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the Oscars 2023 shortlist - landing the international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original score, sound, and visual effects categories.

James Cameron's $460M-budget sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water landed on four of the lists - original score, original song, sound, and visual effects.

Ryan Coogler's $788M-grossing superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landed on the same four lists - original score, original song, sound, and visual effects.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's metaverse family drama Everything Everywhere All at Once was snubbed for visual effects but still landed on four lists - makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, and sound.

Joseph Kosinski's $1.4B-grossing action sequel Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise made it on the lists for original song, sound, and visual effects.

Also receiving three list placements was Matt Reeves' $770.8M-grossing superhero remake The Batman in makeup and hairstyling, sound, and visual effects.

The makeup and hairstyling shortlist included obvious prosthetic-favored flicks like The Batman and The Whale alongside other contenders like Babylon, Blonde, and Elvis.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga all scored spots on the shortlist for music - original song.

Documentary feature contenders include Moonage Daydream; Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song; and Retrograde.

Two-time Emmy winner Jimmy Kimmel - who presided over the chaotic 'envelope-gate' ceremony - will host the show at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the third time .

14-time Emmy winner Glenn Weiss - who directed the eight prior consecutive ceremonies - will direct and serve producing duties at the 95th Academy Awards.

The 61-year-old awards show veteran and nine-time Emmy winner Ricky Kirshner are replacing producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan following the fall-out from last year's disastrous Will Smith slapping incident.

THE ACADEMY'S 2023 SHORTLIST

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina - Argentina, 1985

Austria - Corsage

Belgium - Close

Cambodia - Return to Seoul

Denmark - Holy Spider

France - Saint Omer

Germany - All Quiet on the Western Front

India - Last Film Show

Ireland - The Quiet Girl

Mexico - Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco - The Blue Caftan

Pakistan - Joyland

Poland - EO

South Korea - Decision to Leave

Sweden - Cairo Conspiracy

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

MUSIC - ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

MUSIC - ORIGINAL SONG

'Time' from Amsterdam

'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' from Avatar: The Way of Water

'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

'This Is A Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once

'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

'Til You're Home' from A Man Called Otto

'Naatu Naatu' from RRR

'My Mind & Me' from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

'Good Afternoon' from Spirited

'Applause' from Tell It like a Woman

'Stand Up' from Till

'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick

'Dust & Ash' from The Voice of Dust and Ash

'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing

'New Body Rhumba' from White Noise

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It's Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick