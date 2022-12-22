ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: D.J. Uiagalelei Commits to Oregon State

A former five-star who had ups and downs at Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei, has officially committed to Oregon State. "The natural arm talent Uiagalelei possesses is hard to find, but he struggles with many of the important other elements necessary to be an NFL quarterback." Things at Clemson didn't pan out...
CORVALLIS, OR
Wichita Eagle

Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5

The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup

Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Tony Grimes Commits to Texas A&M

A former five-star, Tony Grimes, has officially transferred to Texas A&M. An imperial corner with all the tools to be a lockdown defender, Grimes could find himself atop Draft boards following another solid season. Grimes still has all the tools required for a true lockdown corner. Transferring to the SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Wichita Eagle

Archie Manning Details Arch’s Choice of Texas Over ‘Bama, UGA

Arch Manning’s recruitment process over the past few years was heavily publicized, resulting in the quarterback choosing to attend Texas in 2023. Many teams were in on Manning, but coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns program landed the top recruit. Earlier this year, Cooper Manning said his son took...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU

After experiencing his best collegiate year, Jayden Daniels has decided to run it back with the Tigers. "Daniels is an athletic quarterback with a quick load and release but has accuracy issues and inconsistencies in his throwing motion." Daniels won the job over the summer at LSU, and after a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wichita Eagle

Football Bowl Season: Staff Confidence Pool Week One Update

The first week of the bowl games is behind us, with 15 of the 42 games already played. How’s your college bowl pool going? Are you still in the competition? Did you put all your confidence points on the early games? Or maybe you waited for the late games?
LOUISIANA STATE

