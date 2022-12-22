Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: D.J. Uiagalelei Commits to Oregon State
A former five-star who had ups and downs at Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei, has officially committed to Oregon State. "The natural arm talent Uiagalelei possesses is hard to find, but he struggles with many of the important other elements necessary to be an NFL quarterback." Things at Clemson didn't pan out...
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5
The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup
Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs...
NFL Draft: Tony Grimes Commits to Texas A&M
A former five-star, Tony Grimes, has officially transferred to Texas A&M. An imperial corner with all the tools to be a lockdown defender, Grimes could find himself atop Draft boards following another solid season. Grimes still has all the tools required for a true lockdown corner. Transferring to the SEC...
Archie Manning Details Arch’s Choice of Texas Over ‘Bama, UGA
Arch Manning’s recruitment process over the past few years was heavily publicized, resulting in the quarterback choosing to attend Texas in 2023. Many teams were in on Manning, but coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns program landed the top recruit. Earlier this year, Cooper Manning said his son took...
NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU
After experiencing his best collegiate year, Jayden Daniels has decided to run it back with the Tigers. "Daniels is an athletic quarterback with a quick load and release but has accuracy issues and inconsistencies in his throwing motion." Daniels won the job over the summer at LSU, and after a...
Football Bowl Season: Staff Confidence Pool Week One Update
The first week of the bowl games is behind us, with 15 of the 42 games already played. How’s your college bowl pool going? Are you still in the competition? Did you put all your confidence points on the early games? Or maybe you waited for the late games?
How have football programs fared after leaving or joining the Big 12? A guest analysis
With Texas and Oklahoma poised to depart the Big 12 in 2025 and BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF joining the conference next year, it’s reasonable to wonder whether being in the Big 12 helps or hurts a football team’s national profile. Sure, teams shift conferences more for money...
