Hampton, VA

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

NSU Inducts 32 Into Its Emerald Society

On Friday, December 9, 2022, for the first time since the pandemic, Norfolk State University inducted 32 individuals into the prestigious Emerald Society. The inductees were recognized for their financial and personal commitment to NSU and their leadership in the greater community. The Emerald Society recognizes individuals whose lifetime giving...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

HU Gives Class of 2026 An Early Gift

The Hampton University classes of 2026 and beyond have yet to attend one hour of class at the private HBCU in Virginia as seniors. But thanks to a joint venture with the college and a Digital Investment Firm, the Pirates will be receiving a present that will give them a lifetime of economic reward.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News

Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp.
NORFOLK, VA

