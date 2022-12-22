Read full article on original website
Minium: ODU Basketball Assistant Coaches Lost a Father and Brother Just Before Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. – Even if Christmas is more of a secular thing for you than a celebration of the birth of Christ, the holidays are generally a time to spend with family, to exchange gifts and afterwards, eat a huge meal. So regardless of your faith, when a close...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
thenewjournalandguide.com
NSU Inducts 32 Into Its Emerald Society
On Friday, December 9, 2022, for the first time since the pandemic, Norfolk State University inducted 32 individuals into the prestigious Emerald Society. The inductees were recognized for their financial and personal commitment to NSU and their leadership in the greater community. The Emerald Society recognizes individuals whose lifetime giving...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program has opened its next recruitment period until January 15, 2023.
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
thenewjournalandguide.com
HU Gives Class of 2026 An Early Gift
The Hampton University classes of 2026 and beyond have yet to attend one hour of class at the private HBCU in Virginia as seniors. But thanks to a joint venture with the college and a Digital Investment Firm, the Pirates will be receiving a present that will give them a lifetime of economic reward.
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
WAVY News 10
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a water tank that when full stores up to 132 gallons of rainwater.
WAVY News 10
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News.
The Grinch gives back on Christmas to people in need
Local organizations and businesses gave back to people in need this Christmas to spread holiday cheer in Hampton Roads.
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages. What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown. "It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area....
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
1 injured following shooting on Radnor Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
WAVY News 10
Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway
Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue.
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area.
