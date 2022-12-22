Read full article on original website
'It’s one big happy family': Christmas celebrations underway at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of military members will spend this Christmas away from home, and at Naval Station Mayport, a team of culinary specialists woke up early Christmas morning to make sure those living on base had a hot Christmas meal this holiday. “It’s one big happy family here...
Crowds hit stores for last minute Christmas shopping along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is the last day to get those presents under the tree before Christmas morning and some that means braving the crowds for last minute shopping. Last minute Christmas shopping can be a hassle but for some, waiting until Christmas Eve was the only choice.
First Coast News
Where is Santa Claus right now? Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Santa Claus has finished his journey to deliver presents to homes across the globe. This stream ended at 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. According to NORAD's Santa Tracker, over 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered. Send us photos of your family getting ready...
Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
First Coast News is tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is right around the corner which means it's almost time for Santa Claus to take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going...
Cold weather shelter opens Friday in Jacksonville Beach using grant
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — More help for the homeless at beaches along the First Coast is being put into action this weekend. A cold weather shelter opens at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, and it's using new funding from the Atlantic Beach City Commission. The parish hall...
Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach to stay open through 2023 season
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach will be open for the 2023 season, according to its website. The announcement comes after uncertainty about the future of the entertainment center and water park after the property came under new ownership from Trevato Development Group last year. The...
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
Jacksonville police find gunshot victim in car on the Westside on Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South on Christmas. According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
Almost 40 years of Christmas cheer: Making chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year where chocolate popcorn, truffles, and molds of Santa are selling out at Peterbrooke Chocolatier. Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are across the state of Florida but they were started right here in Jacksonville 39 years ago named after the creator’s children, Peter and Brooke! We are keeping it local on Christmas and taking you behind the scenes.
Jacksonville Beach Pier to charge entrance fee starting in January
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The days of enjoying the Jacksonville Beach Pier at no cost are coming to an end. The City of Jacksonville says there will be a new fee schedule that will be implemented starting on Jan. 2, 2023. The Jacksonville Beach Pier reopened in July after...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Ask Anthony: Former driving school employees say lack of pay is leading to scheduling issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have new information after several parents emailed "Ask Anthony" about All Florida Safety Institute. The statewide driving school has locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. The parents said they paid hundreds of dollars in order for their children to get driving...
City Rescue Mission to open cold night shelter Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local shelters are preparing to offer a warm stay to people on the streets this week as temperatures are expected to drop. City Rescue Mission's cold night shelter opens when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Staff say it's too dangerous for people to stay out in the cold and are welcoming them at both of the shelter's locations on State and McDuff streets starting Thursday night.
Teacher of the Week: Andrew Lodge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our Teacher of the Week is from San Mateo Elementary in Jacksonville, and he’s a music instructor!. Mr. Andrew Lodge has been a teacher for three years, and he’s one of the top five finalists for Duval County Public School’s Teacher of the Year.
Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Tesla showroom under construction, set to join Atlantic Boulevard shopping center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been over a year since Cinemark theater opened in Jacksonville's Atlantic North shopping center and several businesses have since followed. The East Arlington location, owned by Jacksonville-based Sleiman Enterprises, is bustling with activity. With hundreds of residential apartment units under development behind the theater,...
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' deemed a successful event for Jacksonville entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The event that has been called the biggest networking event of the year was held at the Prime Osborn in Jacksonville. Manifesting Over Mimosas was a success, according to organizers. “From the first moment I met this young lady it was like magic, I saw a...
JSO: Missing woman found dead on property of Mandarin High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After hours of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 82-year-old woman has been found dead on the property of Mandarin High School on Christmas. Police say they were initially called out around 1:55 a.m. in response to a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. Family...
Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
