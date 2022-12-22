ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

First Coast News

Where is Santa Claus right now? Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Santa Claus has finished his journey to deliver presents to homes across the globe. This stream ended at 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. According to NORAD's Santa Tracker, over 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered. Send us photos of your family getting ready...
First Coast News

Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
First Coast News

Jacksonville police find gunshot victim in car on the Westside on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South on Christmas. According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
First Coast News

Almost 40 years of Christmas cheer: Making chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year where chocolate popcorn, truffles, and molds of Santa are selling out at Peterbrooke Chocolatier. Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are across the state of Florida but they were started right here in Jacksonville 39 years ago named after the creator’s children, Peter and Brooke! We are keeping it local on Christmas and taking you behind the scenes.
First Coast News

City Rescue Mission to open cold night shelter Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local shelters are preparing to offer a warm stay to people on the streets this week as temperatures are expected to drop. City Rescue Mission's cold night shelter opens when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Staff say it's too dangerous for people to stay out in the cold and are welcoming them at both of the shelter's locations on State and McDuff streets starting Thursday night.
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Andrew Lodge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our Teacher of the Week is from San Mateo Elementary in Jacksonville, and he’s a music instructor!. Mr. Andrew Lodge has been a teacher for three years, and he’s one of the top five finalists for Duval County Public School’s Teacher of the Year.
First Coast News

Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Tesla showroom under construction, set to join Atlantic Boulevard shopping center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been over a year since Cinemark theater opened in Jacksonville's Atlantic North shopping center and several businesses have since followed. The East Arlington location, owned by Jacksonville-based Sleiman Enterprises, is bustling with activity. With hundreds of residential apartment units under development behind the theater,...
First Coast News

Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
First Coast News

