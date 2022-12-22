ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 59

GREENWOOD, IN
WLWT 5

Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

More snow is possible for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Safe Room Open For Warming Station in Salem

The safe room at the Bradie M. Shrum Elementary School has now opened as a warming station in Salem until further notice, according to Salem Mayor Justin Green. Green said the warming station at the First Christian Church in Salem is without power due to an outage from Duke Energy that currently has about 1400 Salem residents in the dark.
SALEM, IN
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area

Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

