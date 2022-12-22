Read full article on original website
Fox 59
CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
Local News Digital
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
bcdemocrat.com
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
A Columbus family is displaced after a Christmas morning fire
A family of four is displaced after a residential fire that took place Christmas morning, according to the Columbus fire department.
korncountry.com
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
wslmradio.com
Safe Room Open For Warming Station in Salem
The safe room at the Bradie M. Shrum Elementary School has now opened as a warming station in Salem until further notice, according to Salem Mayor Justin Green. Green said the warming station at the First Christian Church in Salem is without power due to an outage from Duke Energy that currently has about 1400 Salem residents in the dark.
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Fox11online.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
WRBI Radio
Storm Warning for Decatur Co.; Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn under Storm Watch
— A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Decatur County from 4 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday, while Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. In addition, a Wind Chill Watch will be in effect for Ripley, Franklin,...
wdrb.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
WLKY.com
16,000 Meals delivered to Louisville, southern Indiana families in need by 'Boxes of Love'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 1,6o0 families across Louisville and southern Indiana will be receiving a Christmas dinner this holiday season via Boxes of Love. The Greater Louisville Labor Union partnered with several other community organizations to collect, bag and box thousands of packages filled with food. "This is...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
WLWT 5
Semi blocking lanes along I-74 westbound in southeast Indiana
SAINT LEON, Ind. — Update:. I-74 westbound is blocked after a semi crashed and is blocking all lanes in eastern Ripley County. It happened around 12 p.m. when troopers were called to the scene of a semi blocking lanes on I-74 westbound near the 156 mile marker. This is...
texasbreaking.com
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
