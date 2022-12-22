Read full article on original website
Atlanta relocates warming shelter for women and children
ATLANTA — In the wake of frigid temperatures, Atlanta is keeping its warming centers open for a little while longer. Its three locations will now stay open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., city officials said. Atlanta's shelter for women and children that was originally opened at the...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Vinings Library Branch closed after suffering sprinkler burst
VININGS, Ga. — The Vinings Branch Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Road is closed for repair after suffering a burst sprinkler line over the weekend. The branch believes the cause was due to the “frigid weather” and drop in temperature. The library’s website said staff discovered the...
Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
Students work to preserve Atlanta's Krog Street Tunnel
ATLANTA — Wedged between Wylie Street and Dekalb Avenue, the Krog Street Tunnel stands. More than 100 years old, the tunnel is a permanent passage between Inman Park and Cabbagetown. But as Curt Jackson knows, what's inside the tunnel is ever changing. "It's a community bulletin board. It is...
Clayton County residents dealing with water outages
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. At 5 p.m. Monday, CCWA opened a water distribution site at Clayton County Fire Station 2 in Ellenwood. Crews will be providing one case of water per vehicle until 9 p.m., the water authority said.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs firefighters battle flames at former Rosati's sports bar site
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire at the site of a former Atlanta sports bar Sunday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the building along Wieuca Road NE, previously occupied by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub around 3:45 p.m. Authorities said that the Christmas Day fire required crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Sandy Springs Fire Department.
Christmas ushers in full house at MUST Ministries' new shelter
MARIETTA, Ga. — Those in need looked for a warm place to lay their heads on Christmas Day with the abnormally frigid temperatures outside. Some people in Cobb County found a welcoming spot, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and those who run a homeless shelter. MUST Ministries in...
Fire damages 2-story northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — A fire broke out late Sunday night at a two-story home in the Castlewood neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. Large flames were showing through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene. They said they began an offensive operation before switching to a defensive attack "due heavy fire conditions."
2 homes catch fire in Atlanta on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — Fire officials in Atlanta reported heavy fire and smoke from two homes on Christmas Eve as firefighters faced the frigid cold to extinguish the flames. There's not much information about the fire now, only that there was a one-story home and the neighboring residence near the 1700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW and Federal Drive NW Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Boil water advisories issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for three counties so far in the metro Atlanta area. Freezing temperatures have damaged water pipes and valves, causing water pressure to drop in the counties. The drop in pressure may make water unsafe to drink unless boiled beforehand. 11Alive has...
2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
Cobb County police officer spreads holiday kindness, buys man hotel room amid cold weather
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is giving the gift of kindness this holiday season. The department took to Facebook to spotlight Officer Withers who noticed a local man in need of shelter from the cold on Thursday night. Officer Withers then used his own money...
Volunteers in Buckhead feeding every Atlanta fire station, police precinct on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — Volunteers in Buckhead are making hearts -- and bellies -- full this frigid holiday weekend, as they display the meaning of true Christmas spirit. The volunteer group are ensuring that firefighters at every Atlanta fire station and all police officers at every police precinct working Christmas Eve are being fed a delicious dinner.
Family begging for answers in murder of Douglasville father, husband
ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
Driver slides on patch of ice, hits officer's vehicle, a pedestrian: APD
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and another person are tending to their injuries Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said. It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road. The area was across London's Little Angels Learning Academy. A spokesperson with...
Pipe bursts at busy Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — Crews are working to clean up a water leak from a gate inside the world's busiest airport on Christmas morning. What appears to be a pipe burst at a gate in Terminal E forced airport officials to close that area. An 11Alive viewer sent photos and video showing water pouring from the ceiling and told us it happened at Delta Air Lines gate E34.
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home
ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
