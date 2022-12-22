ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta relocates warming shelter for women and children

ATLANTA — In the wake of frigid temperatures, Atlanta is keeping its warming centers open for a little while longer. Its three locations will now stay open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., city officials said. Atlanta's shelter for women and children that was originally opened at the...
ATLANTA, GA
Vinings Library Branch closed after suffering sprinkler burst

VININGS, Ga. — The Vinings Branch Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Road is closed for repair after suffering a burst sprinkler line over the weekend. The branch believes the cause was due to the “frigid weather” and drop in temperature. The library’s website said staff discovered the...
VININGS, GA
Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
ATLANTA, GA
Students work to preserve Atlanta's Krog Street Tunnel

ATLANTA — Wedged between Wylie Street and Dekalb Avenue, the Krog Street Tunnel stands. More than 100 years old, the tunnel is a permanent passage between Inman Park and Cabbagetown. But as Curt Jackson knows, what's inside the tunnel is ever changing. "It's a community bulletin board. It is...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton County residents dealing with water outages

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. At 5 p.m. Monday, CCWA opened a water distribution site at Clayton County Fire Station 2 in Ellenwood. Crews will be providing one case of water per vehicle until 9 p.m., the water authority said.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Fire damages 2-story northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A fire broke out late Sunday night at a two-story home in the Castlewood neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. Large flames were showing through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene. They said they began an offensive operation before switching to a defensive attack "due heavy fire conditions."
ATLANTA, GA
2 homes catch fire in Atlanta on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — Fire officials in Atlanta reported heavy fire and smoke from two homes on Christmas Eve as firefighters faced the frigid cold to extinguish the flames. There's not much information about the fire now, only that there was a one-story home and the neighboring residence near the 1700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW and Federal Drive NW Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
ATLANTA, GA
2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
ATLANTA, GA
Family begging for answers in murder of Douglasville father, husband

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Pipe bursts at busy Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Crews are working to clean up a water leak from a gate inside the world's busiest airport on Christmas morning. What appears to be a pipe burst at a gate in Terminal E forced airport officials to close that area. An 11Alive viewer sent photos and video showing water pouring from the ceiling and told us it happened at Delta Air Lines gate E34.
ATLANTA, GA
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home

ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
