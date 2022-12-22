ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

kptv.com

TriMet gives update as schedules face weather-related delays

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – 10:30 p.m. update: TriMet is warning riders with freezing temperatures expected to continue through Friday night, Portlanders should delay travel as long as possible. In a release Friday night, TriMet said it was able to restore more MAC and bus services, and the transit service...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland ice storm: Which roads have been de-iced? PBOT has a map for that

As Portlanders wake up to an icy, snowy morning, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is actively treating streets throughout the city. “Roads are still very icy and we encourage anyone who can to avoid travel today,” said Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for the bureau. “During a winter storm, our essential workers are the first responders for Portland’s first responders, including firefighters, EMTs, police, and shelter workers as well as supporting TriMet bus routes as a first option for people who need to travel.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning. The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed. Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
TROUTDALE, OR
The Oregonian

Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve

A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

No refreeze for areas outside of Gorge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
kptv.com

Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,. As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres...
PORTLAND, OR

