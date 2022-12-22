Read full article on original website
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
klkntv.com
Lincoln shares ways to dump Christmas trees before becoming serious fire hazards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another Christmas is in the books and your family might want to enjoy the decorations a little longer. But safety experts warn waiting too long could put your loved ones at risk. The city of Lincoln is sharing a number of ways to dispose of...
etxview.com
Frigid air allows Lincoln to eke out a white Christmas
Lincoln's first — and only — significant snow of the season was just enough to give residents a white Christmas. You have those frigid temperatures that we all complained about to thank for that. Lincoln residents get a white Christmas about once every three years, based on seven...
1011now.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities encourages residents to recycle correctly during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminded Lincoln residents to manage their waste and recycling this holiday season by using the free online service “What Bin Does It Go In?”. “Common questions our Solid Waste Management team receives over the holidays include how to recycle items like stringed...
1011now.com
Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations reopening after abrupt closures stunned members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anytime Fitness locations that were suddenly closed back in November are set to reopen in the new year. Meagan Zerr, director of operations with Blue Star Investments, tells Channel 8 that they’re planning to have the gyms up and running by Feb. 1. The...
klkntv.com
Warmer in time for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve from the Channel 8 Storm Alert Team to you and yours! As part of the holidays, we will be use GPS tracking with our Fireplace Stone & Patio Santa Tracker tonight to spy on his progress throughout the evening. You can also track him here. By Saturday...
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
1011now.com
First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. They say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since December 22. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She’s known...
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
1011now.com
Snow emergency declared for Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area. The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8...
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Package thief strikes Nebraska community just hours before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Crete Police Department needs your help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. You can see the thief stroll up to a home in a dark hoodie on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. They’re also wearing a face covering, blue jeans, tan...
klkntv.com
Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
1011now.com
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City of Lincoln announced several closures and schedule changes. The changes are as follows:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center...
