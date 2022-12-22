ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Frigid air allows Lincoln to eke out a white Christmas

Lincoln's first — and only — significant snow of the season was just enough to give residents a white Christmas. You have those frigid temperatures that we all complained about to thank for that. Lincoln residents get a white Christmas about once every three years, based on seven...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer in time for Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve from the Channel 8 Storm Alert Team to you and yours! As part of the holidays, we will be use GPS tracking with our Fireplace Stone & Patio Santa Tracker tonight to spy on his progress throughout the evening. You can also track him here. By Saturday...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Snow emergency declared for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area. The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City of Lincoln announced several closures and schedule changes. The changes are as follows:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center...
LINCOLN, NE

