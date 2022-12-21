ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is Pope Francis’ Christmas Eve Mass on? Live stream, how to watch online time

Pope Francis will preside over Christmas Eve Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican in Rome on Saturday, Dec. 24. The mass will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Traditionally, Catholics mark Christmas Eve by attending Mass at midnight. But over the years, the starting time at the Vatican has crept earlier, reflecting the health or stamina of popes and then the pandemic.
