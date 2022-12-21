Read full article on original website
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: How to watch and where to stream
Hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is set to kick off on ABC Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. CST. The celebration parade will include a variety of holiday performances from artists such as Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Black Eyed Peas and Ne-Yo.
‘Law & Order: SVU Home for the Holidays Marathon’: How to watch and where to stream
Law & Order: SVU Home for the Holidays Marathon will air all Christmas Day on USA Network. Those who have ditched regular cable can still watch the Law & Order: SVU holiday marathon with FuboTV or Sling. If you’re not sure which streaming service to go with, we can break...
‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ movie premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Featuring the talents of Idris Elba, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse will be available to stream on Christmas Day. The new movie (based off Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling book of the same name) follows the unlikely bond between four friends as they explore the meaning of kindness, courage and hope.
What TV channel is Pope Francis’ Christmas Eve Mass on? Live stream, how to watch online time
Pope Francis will preside over Christmas Eve Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican in Rome on Saturday, Dec. 24. The mass will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Traditionally, Catholics mark Christmas Eve by attending Mass at midnight. But over the years, the starting time at the Vatican has crept earlier, reflecting the health or stamina of popes and then the pandemic.
Suns-Nuggets live stream (12/25): How to watch NBA on Christmas Day online, TV, time
The Phoenix Suns square off against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas day. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Denver is seeking its first Christmas win since 1994, and two-time defending NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is playing like someone certainly worthy of much consideration to win the award yet again.
Bucks-Celtics live stream (12/25): How to watch NBA on Christmas Day online, TV, time
The Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Boston Celtics on Christmas day. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). It’s a double rematch, after Milwaukee beat Boston on Christmas last year and the Celtics topped the Bucks in seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.
76ers-Knicks live stream (12/25): How to watch NBA on Christmas Day online, TV, time
The New York Knicks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas day. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Sunday’s meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams. New York is 1-3 against the Atlantic Division, and Philadelphia is 3-3 against division opponents.
