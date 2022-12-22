ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WNCT

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WNCT

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
WNCT

These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023

(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation, and no changes on the federal level, multiple states will be raising their minimum wages in 2023. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy