Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package
Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass citizenship pathway bill
Thousands of Afghan refugees who fled to America as the Taliban took over will have to wait and hope the next Congress takes up their cause.
Judge dismisses remainder of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following two-day trial
An Arizona judge on Saturday ruled against Kari Lake in her challenge of Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’s (D) victory, dismissing the highest-profile case challenging the midterm election results.
WNCT
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation, and no changes on the federal level, multiple states will be raising their minimum wages in 2023. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.
Comments / 0