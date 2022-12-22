Read full article on original website
WSLS
Roller coaster! Frigid start to the week before thawing out into the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. – This past holiday weekend was the coldest in more than 30 years, and the wind certainly didn’t help matters. Monday starts off frigid with temperatures in the teens. Clouds increase ahead of a weakening storm system. Our air is way too dry for any precipitation to fall.
WSLS
Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
WSLS
Illuminights canceled Monday due to wind damage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism has canceled all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail on Monday, December 26. The notice says wind damage forced the closure. “Our staff have begun the process of repairs, and are working to hopefully open the Walk of Lights Trail on Tuesday, December 27,” said Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
WSLS
House fire on Christmas in Roanoke County leaves $250k in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is displaced after an accidental house fire on Christmas Day in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said. Around 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 25, crews said they responded to the 4700 block of Phyllis Road, in the Bonsack area for the report of a chimney fire.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday
Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
WSET
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
WDBJ7.com
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Western Virginia Water Authority Release) - With forecasts calling for an extended period of very cold weather, Western Virginia Water Authority urges customers to protect their plumbing pipes to avoid frozen water lines. Steps from WVWA you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing:. Let a small...
WSLS
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
wakg.com
Over 1,000 Danville Utilities Customers Without Power Due to Weather
High winds and frigid temperatures in Danville are already causing problems. Danville Utilities has reported that over 1,000 customers are without power due to the conditions. Danville Utilities says they will work as safely and quickly as they can to restore power to all customes. However, they are cautioning that the high winds could affect the restoration efforts.
WSLS
Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Dec. 26
Thousands were without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the winter weather storm that rolled through the Commonwealth before Christmas. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the now 2,696 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 595. Franklin County: 1,021. Bedford County: 215.
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled tractor-trailer cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. As of 9:31 p.m., authorities said the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 139.2.
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: It’s Christmas! Send in your festive pics for a chance to see them on TV 🎄
ROANOKE, Va. – The wait is over ... Christmas is here! Mariah Carey is blasting, Christmas breakfast is cooking, and the kids were up before the sun ... well, maybe in some households. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our...
wakg.com
Danville Utilities Warns Customers May Not Have Power Restored Until Saturday
Danville Utilities says they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power service. New outages are developing as the high winds persist. The outages are scattered across the service territory and they will have crews working through the night. Also, they will receive assistance from an out-of-state crew early Friday evening. Customers need to be prepared in the event their power cannot be restored overnight.
WSLS
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian revises restoration schedule; says most power will be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas by Monday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Want more news from Southwest and Southside? You can sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weather newsletter, too. Here are updates as we receive them:
