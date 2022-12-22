Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO