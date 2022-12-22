Read full article on original website
Jack Tuttle explains what drew him to Michigan following 2022 season with Hoosiers
Jack Tuttle joined Cade McNamara and Erick All as players who have transferred within the B1G. Tuttle is heading to Michigan, where McNamara and All used to play at. McNamara and All are now at Iowa, while Tuttle is heading to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season. Tuttle appeared in...
John Torchio, key Wisconsin DB, teases potential change of plans for 2023 season
John Torchio has been a key defender for Wisconsin in 2022. After previously setting his plans for 2023, it sounds like the veteran defensive back could have a change of heart. Torchio previously announced that the 2022 season would be his final year of college football. He led the Badgers...
Chancellor Brewington, Nebraska TE, pens heartfelt farewell to Huskers
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington penned a heartfelt farewell Monday regarding his future. A member of the 2017 recruiting class before transferring to Nebraska, Brewington is off to the NFL Draft. Brewington made his announcement via social media. Brewington had 11 catches this season for 100 yards and 1 touchdown...
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, announces transfer portal decision
One Purdue QB is going to be testing the transfer portal, the player announced Monday morning following Christmas. Brady Allen — a former 4-star QB and in-state prospect out of Fort Branch, Indiana — announced he would be entering the portal. Allen was the highest-ranked signee under Jeff Brohm for Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class but is heading to the portal following Brohm’s departure to Louisville and the hiring of Ryan Walters to lead the Boilermakers.
Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice
It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
Luke Fickell recalls recruiting current Wisconsin assistant Mike Caputo while on staff at Ohio State
Luke Fickell, now the head coach at Wisconsin, is known for being one of the nice guys in college football. So, he appreciates it when the kindness is returned especially by a player. Fickell discussed when he recruited assistant coach Mike Caputo while he was at Ohio State. Fickell remembered...
Tom Herman, FAU hiring Penn State analyst as OC, per report
Tom Herman is back in the head coaching ranks after spending 2022 on the sidelines. Now, the former Houston and Texas head coach and assistant at Ohio State is putting together his coaching staff at FAU. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, one of those pieces for the Owls is going...
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State's leading pass rusher, reveals 2023 plans
Jacoby Windmon was a key performer for Michigan State’s defense in 2022. On Christmas Eve, Windmon provided a key decision for the Spartans heading into 2023. In a statement on social media, Windmon confirmed he will be back in East Lansing for one more season of college football. Windmon began his career with three seasons at UNLV before transferring to Michigan State.
Purdue transfer target, former ACC QB, reveals transfer destination
Kedon Slovis, a former star quarterback for USC and Pitt, will have a new home in 2023. Slovis announced via his Twitter account that he would be transferring to BYU for the upcoming season. Slovis will be a graduate transfer, and is expected to replace Jaren Hall. Hall announced recently that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Hudson Card, key transfer QB, reportedly lands on B1G destination
Hudson Card was a big-time quarterback prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Unfortunately, the former 4-star prospect has mainly served as a backup during his time at Texas. After backing up Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers to begin his career, Card hit the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Now, Card’s on the move with ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting a B1G destination for the QB.
Braelon Allen names the most famous contact in his phone
Braelon Allen was asked who his most famous contact is at Wisconsin’s media availability ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona. His answer?. “Derrick Henry,” answered Allen. “Yeah, we talk here and there, so it’s pretty cool.”. Allen was asked how this connection came about.
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
David Pollack tabs Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Georgia's secondary as key matchup in Peach Bowl
David Pollack recently broke down the Peach Bowl matchup between Georgia and Ohio State. While the Bulldogs are the top seed and favorites in the game, Pollack knows the Buckeyes can create some problems in the game. One of the biggest keys for Ohio State is star wide receiver Marvin...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
Randy Gregory, former Nebraska DE, receives NFL punishment for Christmas Day fight
It’s been a tough year for both the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams and Denver Broncos. Both teams were expected to do big things this year and both have fallen flat. The season has just gotten worse (if that’s possible) for both when it was announced Monday that former Nebraska Cornhusker Randy Gregory who plays now for the Broncos and the Rams’ Oday Aboushi were both suspended one game by the NFL for fighting after Sunday’s Rams vs Broncos game.
College Basketball Rankings: B1G leads all conferences with most top 50 teams in NET rankings
The B1G conference currently has 9 teams in the top 50 of the NET Rankings, the most of any conference. Purdue, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Northwestern, Illinois, Penn State, and Wisconsin are the 9 B1G teams currently inside the top 50. The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings replaced the RPI (Rating Percentage Index) system in 2018.
